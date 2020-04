Most diets help you lose weight but stop working after a year, says a new study.

Are you on a weight loss diet? Is it helping you reduce the number on the weighing scale? You may see the effect now, but it may not last for long. This is what a new study says.

The study, published in the journal The BMJA, revealed that most diets help you lose weight but stop working after a year. The researchers concluded after studying the effects of some popular weight diets, including Keto, Mediterranean, and alternative control diet.

Over the period of six months, most macronutrient diets resulted in moderate weight loss (about four to five kilos) and improvements in cardiovascular risk factors like blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet had the maximum positive impact on cholesterol levels, while the Atkins diet resulted in the most weight loss at six months. However, after 12 months, these effects largely disappeared – according to the researchers.

The researchers concluded that people can lose appreciable amounts of weight in the short term, but with time, they tend to gain the weight back. After 12 months there’s no benefit in terms of blood pressure and cholesterol, they added.

Though the efficacy of popular diets fades after a year, one shouldn’t forget that healthy eating is the mainstay of any weight loss programme. Consult a nutritionist for a tailor-made meal plan. Along with mindful eating, following these tricks may help maintain your weight:

Drink hot water before a meal

Water comprises up to 60% of a human adult body, and so drinking adequate water is essential for your body to function properly. Water helps the body absorb nutrients and flush out waste. For people on a weight loss journey, experts recommend increasing water consumption. Specially drinking warm or hot water before meals may help you burn more calories.

One study published in 2003, researchers found that drinking hot water before a meal increased metabolism by up to 40 percent. The effect lasted for 30-40 minutes after drinking the water.

Drinking hot water can also improve digestion by activating your digestive tract. Hot water also makes your intestines to contract and clear out waste products. This prevents bloating and reduces water weight.

Add these beverages in your weight loss diet

There are certain drinks that can boost your metabolism, promote fullness and decrease hunger, all of which can speed up weight loss. These include green tea, black tea, apple cider vinegar, and vegetable juice.

Green tea is one of the most effective drinks for weight loss. It is loaded with beneficial antioxidants and other powerful nutrients. Several studies have linked drinking green tea to weight loss. The catechins in green tea help increase fat burning and boost metabolism. In addition, the caffeine in green tea can boost energy levels and improving performance while exercising. Drinking green tea is also linked to lower blood pressure and lower risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Do simple exercises at home

Hitting the gym is not the ultimate way to lose weight or avoid gaining back, there are many exercises you can simply do at home to control weight. For example, planks are best weight loss exercises you can do at home. Planking can also help improve the health of your spine and reduce back pain. For weight loss, try 3 or 4 sets of plank exercises a day, holding for 30 seconds each.

Crunches are best abdominal workouts for reducing belly fat and strengthening your abdominal muscles.

Jumping is another effective weight loss exercise which engages all the body muscles. This high-impact exercise that can help burns body fat quickly. Jumping exercises like box squat jump, the step-up jump can help lose weight in both men and women.