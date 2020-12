If you’re on a weight loss journey, you would probably think of cutting the dairy products out of your diet entirely, specially cheese. But dairy products are an excellent source of calcium and some studies suggest that our body burns more fat when it gets enough calcium. Dairy foods are also rich in protein, which helps speed up metabolism and reduce appetite, making it easier for you to lose weight. In addition to losing fat, a high-protein diet can also help you build muscle. Plus, many dairy products are fortified with vitamin D, which can keep your hormone levels in check and help enhance weight loss. Cheese is also a great source of protein, plus phosphorus, vitamin A and zinc. So, instead of totally removing the dairy products from your diet, opt for low-fat options. Thanks to high calcium and protein content, eating low-fat cheese, yogurt, and milk may actually contribute to weight loss. Also Read - Skipping breakfast: What happens to the body when you miss your morning meal?

Cheese is often considered a calorie-dense food as many kinds of cheese are high in fat, especially saturated fats. Here are some low-fat (and non-fat) cheese options to help you enjoy this tempting treat without feeling guilty. Also Read - Intermittent fasting helps you lose weight fast: But you must make the right food choices

Eat cheese to lose weight

The saturated fat in cheese is known to raise our cholesterol levels. In low-fat cheeses, this fat is usually replaced with some kind of binder to maintain the texture of the cheese. Thus, choosing low-fat cheeses allows people to still enjoy their favorite food while reducing their saturated fat intake. Low-fat cheeses, however, might not taste as good as regular cheese. The following cheeses are naturally lower in fat than others. Their reduced-fat versions are even better for your weight loss. Also Read - Weight loss challenge: Try these diet tips to reduce extra kilos during lockdown

Swiss (Reduced-Fat): 1.5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Cottage Cheese (Reduced-Fat): 0.729 g saturated fat per 1/2-cup serving

Ricotta (Part-Skim): 6 g saturated fat per 1/2-cup serving

Mozzarella (Part-Skim): 5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Muenster (Reduced-Fat): 5.5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Provolone (Reduced-Fat): 5.5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Mexican Blend (Reduced-Fat): 6 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Cheddar (Reduced-Fat): 6 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Parmesan (Reduced-Fat): 7.5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Monterey (Reduced-Fat): 7 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

Recommended Dairy Intake

How much dairy you should be getting each day depends on your age. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate recommends 3 cups of low-fat or fat free milk and dairy foods daily for those 9 years or older, 2 1/2 servings for those 4-8 years old, and 2 servings for those 2-3 years old.

Dairy products are excellent source of nutrients that support bone health and help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes/metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Most people don’t get the recommended amount of calcium in their diets. According to Mayo Clinic, the recommended upper limit for calcium is 2,500 mg a day for adults 19 to 50 and 2,000 mg a day for those 51 and older. Since your body doesn’t produce calcium, you must get it through other sources. Calcium can be found in a variety of foods, including dairy products, dark green leafy vegetables, fish and Calcium-fortified foods and beverages.

Eating low-fat cheese is a great way to get in more calcium, while reducing controlling your calories and saturated fat intake.