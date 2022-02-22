Low Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Does It Really Work?

Are you thinking of going on a low-carb diet to shed those extra pounds? If yes, read on to know the effects of a low carb diet on weight loss.

Are you someone trying to get rid of the stubborn fat that just won't budge? You're not alone. But with so many fad diets and loads of exercise to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one seems fit for the person. One of the ways extremely popular among people is going on a low-carb diet.

For the unversed, a low carb diet is one that limits the intake of carbohydrates, such as those found in sugary foods, bread, etc. Over the years, preliminary studies have shown that eating a low-carb diet can help people lose weight, improving their overall health. But we all know what works for one person may not work for another, so is going on a low-carb diet beneficial for someone trying to lose weight?

Is Low-Carb Diet Good For Weight Loss?

A review published in The Cochrane database of systematic reviews found that people who were eating a low-carb diet lost one kilo more than those who were on a balanced carb diet. What most people fail to understand is that when you are on a low-carb diet, you need to include other essential minerals, vitamins, fibre and other nutrients.

For the study, researchers included nearly 7,000 persons with excess body weight from 61 randomised controlled trials (the highest level of evidence). A total of 1,800 people developed type 2 diabetes. People who were within a healthy weight range were excluded.

The researchers discovered that persons with extra body weight (but not type 2 diabetes) who followed lower-carb diets for 3 to 8.5 months lost one kilogramme more than those who followed balanced carb diets. The difference was roughly half a kilogramme when they confirmed that energy intake limitations were the same in both groups by giving meals or meal plans.

Does Low-Carb Diet Help Those With Underlying Diseases Lose Weight?

As per the study, low-carb diets resulted in greater initial weight loss in persons with type 2 diabetes than balanced carb diets: 1.3 kg over three to six months. However, there was no difference in longer treatments that lasted between one and two years. The researchers found no differences in weight reduction in people with or without type 2 diabetes in the limited group of studies that included a maintenance term at the end of the weight-loss intervention.

You may like to read

Other health indicators, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar control, and constipation risk, showed no significant differences. They also discovered no significant clinical differences in results based on the degree of carb restriction among individuals.

Risk Involved In Going For A Low Carb Diet

Studies have shown that a sudden and major change in your carb intake can cause temporary side effects, including constipation, headaches and muscle cramps.

Severe carbohydrate restriction can cause your body to break down fat into ketones as a source of energy. Ketosis is the term for this state. Side effects of ketosis include poor breath, headaches, weariness, and weakness. It is unclear what sort of long-term health consequences a low-carb diet would entail. Long-term carb restriction can lead to vitamin and mineral shortages, as well as gastrointestinal problems. Some health experts feel that eating a lot of fat and protein from animals may increase your risk of heart disease and some malignancies.

The best way to avoid any risks is to talk to a certified nutritionist who can help you understand the pros and cons of the diet.