If you are obese, it is important to lose weight. But sometimes, you may notice that you lose inches but not kilos. This can be disheartening. If you focus only on your weight, you may end up disappointed and demotivated. By stepping on to the scale first thing in the morning, you are giving undue importance to your weight. Does your weight really matter so much? Maybe it is more important to check your health by tracking your weight loss process? Read on to find out.

Focus on losing fat not weight

Usually when people talk about losing weight, they often tend to get confused between slimming down and getting rid of those extra kilos. But slimming down is not about losing weight only. Yes, you may get thinner, but you may not lose any weight. This usually happens because your body gains muscle mass when you try to lose your fat. Therefore, try and change your perception of looking at your body.

Fact about your weight

If you step on the weighing scale every day, it just shows how much you weigh. It fails to tell you the weight of your bones, muscles, organs, water and fat. So, if you weigh more than others, it doesn’t usually mean that you are fat or overweight.

Is weighing yourself every day a good habit?

Weighing is good for those who want to keep a check on their fluctuating weight. As per studies, it was found that people who weigh themselves regularly are more capable of maintaining their weight loss. However, sometimes, even after a vigorous workout regime you are not able to shed those extra kilos as per your weighing scale. Then it’s time to track your progress in some other way.

Change how you track your progress

You can also try using other ways to track your success like visiting a doctor. He will guide you better on why losing weight is not just about shedding kilos but losing extra fat. You may also try to take your measurements to see whether you are actually losing that extra bulge or not.