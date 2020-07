Weight loss is never easy. You have to follow strenuous exercise regimes and undergo severe diet restrictions if you want to lose weight. Most of the time, you also gain back the lost weight once you go off your weight loss programme. This can be frustrating and leave you with a sense of disillusionment. Moreover, some of the fad diets that promise quick weight loss may also be bad for your health. More often than not, these diets leave you with a feeling of deprivation because of the many food restrictions that you have to follow. Similarly, too much exercise may also carry the risk of injury and, given the lack of time in modern life, you may leave such routines midway. You will never lose weight this way. Also Read - 5 foods that you must definitely add to your keto diet for quick weight loss

So, what do you do? The best way to lose weight is by going in for the long haul. Just develop some dietary habits that becomes a way of life for you and watch your fat melting off.

Add protein to your diet

You need to make protein an important part of your diet if you want to lose weight fast. It can keep you full for a longer period of time and reduce hunger pangs. It has a powerful effect on the hunger hormone ghrelin. This prevents you from overeating and you lose weight because of this. So add a lot of protein-rich foods like chicken breasts, fish, lentils and quinoa to your diet.

Say yes to fiber-rich foods

Fiber-rich foods, especially those that contain viscous fiber, is ideal for quick weight loss. Viscous fiber turns into a gel-like substance when it comes in contact with water. This gel increases nutrient absorption time and slows down the digestion of the food that you have eaten. You tend to feel full and, hence, you refrain from overeating. To get the benefits of this fibre, add more beans, oats, Brussels sprouts, asparagus and oranges to your diet.

Drink enough water

You can exercise and diet all you want but if you don’t have enough water, you will not see results anytime soon. Dehydration increases water retention in your body and this can make you look bloated and puffy. Moreover, drinking a glass of water before every meal will make you eat less. This will help you lose weight too. Another way in which water helps you lose weight is by ridding your body of toxins. So be sure to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water everyday if you are serious about losing weight.

Chew each bite slowly and thoroughly

Try not to rush through your meals. Take your time to chew your food thoroughly. This will aid in digestion and also give your brain enough time to process when you have eaten enough. Moreover, this will make you eat slowly and you will know when to stop. You will notice that your food intake goes down significantly when you eat slowly by taking time to chew your food. Experts have also pointed out that fast eaters are more likely to be obese. One way of getting into this habit can be counting the number of times you chew.