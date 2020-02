This is an easy to follow diet and there is hardly any effort involved. There is no hard and fast rule in this diet. @Shutterstock

Today, most diets are restrictive, and carbs are seen as the villains that can add layers to your waist. Almost all diets drastically reduce your intake of carbs. But, this may be a wrong approach to weight loss. This is what the advocates of the carb lover’s diet say. According to this diet, you can have as much carbs as you want and still lose weight. But there’s a catch. You must pick the right carbs to gorge on. This diet can help you lose oodles of fat. You just need to combine your everyday foods with foods rich in resistant carbs.

What are resistant carbs?

Resistant carbs are actually foods that contain a kind of starch that resists digestion in the small intestine. Lentils, garbanzo beans and brown rice fall under this category. These foods can easily pass through your body without entering your bloodstream. Hence, there is no danger of it breaking down into glucose (blood sugar) like other foods. It also keeps you full for a longer period of time and this keeps you from overeating. This is good for weight loss. It can also regulate your blood sugar levels.

The carb lover’s diet plan

This is an easy to follow diet and there is hardly any effort involved. There is no hard and fast rule in this diet. You have to eat a lot of resistant starch foods. In the first week, your total calorie intake must not exceed 1200 calories. In the second week, you are allowed to eat 1,600 calories in three meals. You can also have two snacks in a day. But you have to add one resistant starch food to each meal.

There are no food restrictions as such. But yes, it is better if you cut down on refined carbs like white pasta, white rice, white bread and low-fiber cereals. This will expediate your weight loss.

You must ensure that one-quarter of your plate is filled with resistant starch food. You can have a lot of green bananas, uncooked toasted oatmeal, legumes and whole wheat pasta. These are good sources of resistant starch foods. Potatoes are also not a bad choice. Otherwise, you can include fish, chicken, low-fat dairy, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables.

Precaution to take

This diet may not be suitable for some people with underlying medical conditions. So, it is best to consult a doctor before starting it.