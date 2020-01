What you eat and when you eat can have an impact on your weight gain and loss. Unhealthy food habits can be disastrous for your waistline. @Shutterstock

A recent study at the University of Otago says that Intermittent Fasting, Mediterranean diet and Paleo diets benefit obese people. But researchers add that people tend to give up easily. For the purpose of the study, researchers followed 250 participants and found that an intermittent diet is more efficient in inducing weight loss than others. Here one limits his or her energy intake to 500 kcal (for females) or 600 kcal (for males). They say that the Mediterranean diet also helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels and blood pressure. But they found that weight loss was modest (on average two to four kilograms for the 250 participants) in this diet. In fact, some of these diets may not help you to lose weight.

Lifestyle changes will lead to weight loss

This shows that most diets have health benefits. But all may not be as effective as some for weight loss. Many nutritionists and dieticians are of the opinion that lifestyle modification is what really makes a difference. If you eat healthy and exercise regularly, you will automatically enjoy a healthy weight. You also need to sleep on time and avoid stress to lose weight. So, to maintain an ideal weight, you need to form healthy habits. This is the most basic requirement of weight loss.

Changing your food habits will help too

What you eat and when you eat can have an impact on your weight gain and loss. Unhealthy food habits can be disastrous for your waistline. You need to eat a hearty breakfast and gradually reduce your food intake as the day progresses. Be sure to have your dinner early. Preferably between 7 to 8 pm.

Besides this, keep away from junk and processed foods. These are unhealthy and loaded with saturated fats. Besides, such foods also increase your risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Stay away from sugar and avoid too much of salt. If you have a sweet tooth, have fruits instead of sugar-laden desserts. Alcohol is another thing that you need to stay away from if you want to lose weight. Have a lots of fruits and vegetables and add fibre and healthy carbs to your meals.