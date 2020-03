You need to take some time out and concentrate on yourself. Little changes will go a long way in making you a healthier person. @Shutterstock

Many men are often guilty of not taking care of themselves after they reach a certain age. Of course, there are exceptions to this. Some men are fitness enthusiasts and they stand out as fine examples to all others who lag behind in this. They need to spruce up their act as otherwise, this can have a serious implication on their overall health. And, the first step in this direction is to lose all the extra weight that may have accumulated as a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and a laidback attitude.

Obesity, as we all know, is the leading cause of many serious health complications like diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. To avoid all this and lead a healthy and fit life till a ripe old age, you need to lose weight now. Work-related stress and hectic pace of life is of no help. So, you need to take some time out and concentrate on yourself. Little changes will go a long way in making you a healthier person.

Here, we reveal a few weight loss tips that will help you get back in shape easily and quickly.

Try and eat something every 4 hours

This will prevent you from overeating because you won’t be hungry if you space it out properly. You will also be able to keep your blood sugar levels under control. Be sure be eat small meals and try to be conscious of the calorie content of what you are eating. Soon this will become a habit and you will unconsciously stick to this routine. You can try having your breakfast at 8am, lunch at 12, a snack at around 6 pm and dinner by 7 in the evening.

Eat healthy

Be sure to include all the essential minerals and vitamins in your meals. Plan your meals in such a way that you get your proteins, carbs and healthy fats. Keep ¼ of your plate for protein, ¼ for carbs and fats and the rest for veggies and fruits. For protein, have lean meat like poultry, fish and eggs. Sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa and oatmeal will fulfil your requirement of carbs. For healthy fats, you can have avocado and fatty fish. Nuts and seeds are also good sources of healthy fats. Veggies will fill you up and this will help you lose weight.

Exercise

Take 30 minutes out of your busy schedule to do some exercise. You don’t have to go to the gym if you don’t have the time. Just a few free hand exercises at home and a walk around the neighbourhood will help. You can also take the stairs instead of the elevator and walk around your office once in a while. But you have to do this every day to lose weight quickly.