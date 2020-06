Simply hitting the gym or sweating over a tough workout is not enough to lose weight. A balanced diet and adequate sleep are also crucial to maintaining a healthy weight. Research has linked inadequate sleep (less than seven hours of sleep at night) to increased risk of weight gain. Lack of sleep may cause cortisol or stress hormone levels to rise, and this is associated with fat gain. Also, if you stay up longer, you will end consuming more calories. So, it is important to get a good night’s sleep of least 7-8 hours to achieve your weight loss goals. These few simple tweaks to your p.m. routine can help you achieve maximum fat loss while you snooze. Also Read - Some myths and facts about weight loss

Go to bed early

Hit the bed earlier than our normal routines because the longer you stay up, the more you are going to eat. In a study at The Salk Institute, people lost an average of 3.5 percent of their excess body weight in 16 weeks just by going to bed earlier. The participants were made to cut their grazing times to no more than 11 hours a day and to sleep more of the time. The finding suggested that that the best way to cut down on calorie intake is simply to get more sleep.

Include nuts, meat in dinner menu

Studies have shown that tryptophan, an amino acid found in most meats, has powerful sleep-inducing effects. Tryptophan is found in nuts, chicken, fish, lentils, and eggs. According to a study published in The Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, consumption of just 1/4 gram of tryptophan — the amount that you can from eating a skinless chicken drumstick or three ounces of lean turkey meat—can significantly increase hours of deep sleep among insomniacs.

Switch off electronics

Electronic devices – television, iPad, smartphone or a laptop – emit blue light which can delay the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for your sleep cycle. So, if you want to keep your waistline in check, keep your electronic devices 30-60 minutes before bedtime. Meditating before you go to bed may help you sleep better and help in weight loss.

Turn Off the Lights

A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found that people who slept in the darkest rooms were 21 percent less likely to be obese than those sleeping in the lightest rooms. Not just the digital screens, but fluorescent or LED lights also emit blue light, which can disrupt your circadian rhythms. Therefore, off the lights once you’re ready to hit the bed and lose weight while sleeping.

Take a hot shower

A hot shower before bed can help relieve tension and relax sore muscles, ensuring a good night’s sleep. Additionally, taking a hot bath can increase the level of oxytocin, the hormone that promotes feelings of love, bonding and well-being. Oxytocin which is also called “the cuddle hormone” or “the love hormone” can also promote sleep, revealed a study published in the journal Regulatory Peptides.