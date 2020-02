If you have put on some extra weight, you must have surely got many unsolicited advices on how to lose weight. You may have acted on some and ignored the others. But has any of it really helped you? One advice that may have come more often from different sources is to eat less. Others may have asked you to exercise more. But it is easier said that done. If you eat less, you feel hungry. And over-exertion is also not good. If you go in for more information on the internet, you will be left even more confused. With rising obesity rates, the pressure to lose weight is also increasing.

Calorie-restriction is often preferred by weight watchers. But this also leaves one with a sense of deprivation and the risk of overeating increases because of this. There are many different fad diets. But most of them are not sustainable on a long-term basis. So, the best option for you is to eat sensibly and make it a lifestyle habit.

The satiating diet

This is where the satiating diet comes in. It falls somewhere between the keto and Mediterranean diets. It advocates healthy eating habits with more foods that trigger satiety. This helps you lose weight. You can eat a high protein and high fibre foods. You must also add a lot of fruits and vegetables to your diet. So, add fish and chicken to your diet. Have a lot of yogurt, whole grains, avocados and nuts. Capsaicin is a must. Eat a lot of chilly peppers as it induces a sense of satiety.

An ideal meal in this diet plan

An ideal satiating diet meal will have four to five servings each of whole veggies and fruits, 5 servings of high fiber whole grains, lean protein like poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products or tofu, nuts and seeds, avocado and other healthy plant fats. You must also have one legume meal every week. Have hot peppers or red peppers with your meals.

The satiating diet and weight loss

This is a healthy low-fat diet that can help you lose weight. Besides, most of the foods induce a sense of satiety and this prevents you from indulging in unhealthy snacks. It is also easy to follow and have very few restrictions. The foods are easily available and it is also easier on the pocket.