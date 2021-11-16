Don't we all want to get rid of our mid-riff fat bulging over our jeans? Wear slim-fit shirts and dresses with confidence? Show off a set of perfectly toned abs in a crop top or sports bra? Celebrity Fitness Expert Bhavna Harchandrai says, "I'm sure you have heard the adage 'Your six-pack is made in the kitchen and not in the gymnasium'. A low-carb diet, including fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, adequate protein intake, and eliminating simple sugars will help you in your endeavour."
According to the expert, mindlessly doing endless crunches or sit-ups without incorporating the correct full-body exercise program will only put a strain on your back and hardly get off any of that stored midsection fat. So what is the secret to achieving the coveted 'Washboard Abs'?
Workout To Lose Belly Fat
The answer lies in High-Low workouts or Interval Training, i.e. alternating High-Intensity, high impact or interval training with low intensity, low impact or short breaks. It's no wonder that HIIT and TABATA have become a worldwide rage. Smart trainers term this as working out SMART instead of just working out hard. A few examples are: