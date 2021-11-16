Lose Belly Fat With This Cardio Workout That You Can Do At Home, No Equipment Required

Are you someone trying to lose extra fat from the abdominal area? If yes, here are some cardio exercises to help you get rid of stubborn belly fat.

Don't we all want to get rid of our mid-riff fat bulging over our jeans? Wear slim-fit shirts and dresses with confidence? Show off a set of perfectly toned abs in a crop top or sports bra? Celebrity Fitness Expert Bhavna Harchandrai says, "I'm sure you have heard the adage 'Your six-pack is made in the kitchen and not in the gymnasium'. A low-carb diet, including fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, adequate protein intake, and eliminating simple sugars will help you in your endeavour."

According to the expert, mindlessly doing endless crunches or sit-ups without incorporating the correct full-body exercise program will only put a strain on your back and hardly get off any of that stored midsection fat. So what is the secret to achieving the coveted 'Washboard Abs'?

Workout To Lose Belly Fat

The answer lies in High-Low workouts or Interval Training, i.e. alternating High-Intensity, high impact or interval training with low intensity, low impact or short breaks. It's no wonder that HIIT and TABATA have become a worldwide rage. Smart trainers term this as working out SMART instead of just working out hard. A few examples are:

An old school Aerobics or Step class with high intensity moves carefully calibrated into the choreography,

Alternating between a 400-meter run/jog and a lap of a 400-meter brisk walk doing such sets for a 5-kilometre range.

A kettlebell workout alternating easy-difficult exercises, intensity programs etc.

Let's explore some 'hard-core' cardio moves you can include that will work your abs and streamline your body, suggested by fitness expert Bhavna Harchandrai.

Skaters With A Twist

Hop to the right side, crossing the left leg back

Then bring your arms to the right side as you twist

Repeat on the other side

Burpees

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms straight along with your sides

Bend your knees and squat. As you do so, place the palms of your hands flat on the floor just inside your feet

Then, keeping your weight on your hands, jump backwards to softly land on the balls of your feet on the floor behind you

In a plank position , your body should be straight from head to toes parallel to the floor

Do a push-up, and then jump with your feet forward

Thus landing forward, jump up to a standing position, throwing your arms straight upwards in the air over your head

This is 1 burpee.

Squat Jumps

Stand with legs shoulder-distance apart, toes slightly out

Sit back in a squat, placing your palms flat on the floor

Jump upwards with your hands flinging towards the ceiling

Standing Pike Crunches

Stand erect with your arms extended over your head

Kick legs up alternately

Then stretch both arms down to reach/touch the toes

Alternate between such sets of both exercises

Mountain Climbers

Starting from a plank position on your hands, alternately bring each of your knees to your chest - then back out to starting position

Speed up such repetitions till you feel as if you are running against the floor

Pull the navel to the spine and maintain the natural alignment of the head, neck and spine

Plank Jacks

Begin in a plank position with your elbows and toes on the floor, feet together

Ensure your body is in a straight line - from your head to your heels

Jump - both feet out wide and bring them back in

Imagine you are doing a horizontal jumping jack

Boxing Punches

Stand with legs approximately 2-3 feet apart, feet planted on the floor

Engage your core as you throw right and left jabs (punches)

Extend the arms 90degrees and not fully out if you don't have a boxing bag or mitt to control the punches

Things To Keep In Mind

Make sure you have the fundamentals of boxing correct before you attempt this

Do 2-3 sets of 15 repetitions for each of these exercises

Incorporating these workouts will bring about your desired results in a more structured and balanced manner