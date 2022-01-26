Lose Belly Fat Naturally With These Simple Ayurveda Tips

Little tips and tricks, if followed persistently, shall make the transition from fat to fit as easy as pie.

The science of Ayurveda can answer all your questions related to losing belly fat easily and simply. Read on to know more.

The layer of fat around the torso of one's body does not just look ungraceful; it is additionally an incredible health risk for a person. The problem with belly fat is not just limited to the subcutaneous fat located just below the skin but the visceral fat that lies deep inside the abdomen, surrounding the internal organs. Losing fat is a tedious job and especially, stubborn belly fat. Factors that include the absence of exercise, over-sleeping, unhealthy diet and way of living are the culprits leading to an increase in body and eventually waist size. According to Ayurveda, obesity is related to fat tissue and metabolism malfunctioning. And Ayurveda has answers to all queries related to simple ways to lose belly fat.

THE YOGA WAY

Surya-Namaskar is the best form of exercise that benefits the body in innumerable ways. From treating hormonal imbalances, digestion issues and supporting the retention of supplements by the gut, it also helps improve mental wellness, sleep and optimum digestion that helps decrease difficult tummy fat.

Kapalbhati pranayama is a rapid breathing exercise where the air is inhaled and exhaled forcefully by the abdominal muscles. It helps to maintain a balance of Vata (wind), Pitta (bile), and Kapha (phlegm), psychological balance, the awakening of Kundalini power, and improvement in concentration.

TRENDING NOW

NATURAL AND HERBAL REMEDIES

Methi (Fenugreek)

Fenugreek seed or methi is a storehouse of numerous benefits. It has proved its efficacy for losing weight. It empowers the digestive system and eventually helps cut down the extra flab from the body. It helps curb cravings, keeping one full for long. It improves metabolism and thus helps in the quest for weight loss.

How to have it for belly fat loss:

Ingest some methi powder( roasted and then powdered) with water on an empty stomach.

An alternative method is to soak the seeds in water overnight. The next morning drink the water and chew the drenched seeds on an empty stomach. It should be followed as a ritual and done the first thing in the morning.

Triphala

Triphala helps wipe out toxins from the body and refreshes the digestive system. It is an antiquated medicine from ancient times made using three dried natural products Amalaki (amla), bibhitaki and haritaki. All of its ingredients have purging and reviving properties.

You may like to read

How to have it for belly fat loss:

Mix triphala churna in hot water and have it daily two hours post-dinner and half an hour before breakfast.

Dalchini (Cinnamon)

Cinnamaldehyde in cinnamon invigorates digestion of the fatty visceral tissue, which implies its effectiveness in cutting belly fat. It helps in stimulating metabolism.

How to have it for belly fat loss:

Drinking a cup of cinnamon tea first thing in the morning can be miraculous or you can have as as recommended by the specialist.

Guggul (Commiphora Mukul)

Guggul has been in Ayurvedic medication for centuries. It contains a combination of plant compounds, including steroids, rejuvenating ointments, lignans, flavonoids, carbohydrates, and amino acids, responsible for various health benefits. It is a natural cholesterol-lowering herb too. Natural supplements containing guggul concentrate might assist with treating obesity and stoutness by advancing weight reduction and diminishing both skinfold thickness and body circumference.

How to have it for belly fat loss:

You can consult a registered practitioner and follow instructions.

Vijaysar

The bark of this deciduous tree helps to manage diabetes and obesity. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of the bark of Vijaysar helps to regulate blood sugar levels by preventing the damage of pancreatic cells and reducing excess fat, aiding in weight loss programs. It also promotes digestion.

How to have it for belly fat loss:

A cup of herbal tea with vijaysar can give effective results.

A FEW EVERYDAY TIPS FOR YOU

Consume 50% of the complete daily calories during noon as the digestive power is the most grounded around then. The least of calories should be taken at dinner, before 7 pm.

Consumption of refined carbs, sweetened drinks, sweets, pasta, bread, biscuits and foods rich in oil should be avoided.

Drinking warm water whenever thirsty helps in weight loss by activating the metabolism.

The aforesaid little tips and tricks, if followed persistently, shall make the transition from fat to fit as easy as pie!

(This article is authored by Mr.Shrawan Daga, Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda)

RECOMMENDED STORIES