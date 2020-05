Excess belly fat can increase your risk of developing various health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and certain cancers. But losing that stubborn fat is not as easy as you may think. Like many, you might be doing thousands of crunches in an attempt to get rid of your belly fat, but spot reduction is a myth. Weight loss depends on a myriad of factors. Also Read - Stay away from these diet foods if you want to lose weight

Over the years, many studies have investigated whether spot reduction actually works, and found that it doesn't. Two possible reasons – one is that exercise alone won't automatically make you lose weight, second you can't control which parts of your body lose weight first.

So, if you're determined to have a flatter stomach, abdominal exercise won't alone help. You need a well-balanced diet and an exercise routine that includes weight training and cardio to get rid of that stubborn fat.

Fat around the belly occurs when your energy intake is lower than your energy burned. Belly fat is more difficult to lose than fat in other parts of the body because it has a higher amount of fat cells that don’t respond as easily to lipolysis, the fat breakdown process. Therefore, eating healthy and nutritious foods is crucial to lose weight. Experts recommend ditching sugary processed foods and fizzy drinks if you’re on a weight loss journey. Interestingly, there are certain foods that help you shed the extra pounds. Here are four such foods you must include in your diet.

Bananas

High fibre foods are known to promote weight loss as they help keep you fuller for longer. Bananas are a great source of fibre and contain little calories. As they are very filling, you will be less inclined to snack throughout the day. Bananas are also an excellent source of potassium, a mineral that can help limit the amount of belly swelling sodium in your body. This fruit can also boost the metabolic rate and help shed your belly fat. Experts also say that eating banana before exercising can boost weight loss results. A banana a day may help keep your belly fat away.

Whole grains

It is usually advised to reduce intake of carbohydrates if you want to flatten the belly. But white swapping grains to whole grains may aid in weight loss. Foods like brown rice, porridge and some types of granola can help in keeping your body’s insulin levels low. This can result in shrinking fat cells and help you lose weight much quicker. As we mentioned above, your stomach contains a high amount of fat cells that don’t respond as easily to lipolysis, the fat breakdown process. Therefore, eating foods that can help reduce the level of these cells will help you lose weight.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, limes and lemons are packed with vitamin C, which can dilute the fat so that it exits the body. A study by Arizona State University researchers found that eating oranges help burn up to 20 percent more fat when exercising.

Greek yoghurt

A combination of carbs and protein is the secret to Greek yoghurt’s fat burning power. These nutrients help stabilise insulin, a hormone that helps your body to store calories as fat when levels get too high. Stabilising these levels can help you lose a significant amount of weight.

So, adding yoghurt with your granola and fruits is not only a healthy breakfast, but will also contribute to burning belly fat.

Some experts suggest that by incorporating high-fibre foods into your diet and reducing intake of sugary and high-fat foods, you can reduce your waistline by around an inch in just four weeks.

It is a steady but healthy way to burn the extra pounds.