Obesity is the leading cause of many adverse health complications, some of which may even be fatal. Being overweight increases your risk of heart diseases, stroke, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and even some cancers. The fact that you need to lose weight is also supported by various studies. A University of Oxford study says that ‘people who carry around unhealthy amounts of weight don’t just have heart disease and diabetes to worry about. According to researchers of this study, ‘obesity is implicated in two thirds of the leading causes of death from non-communicable diseases worldwide and the risk of certain diseases differs for men and women’. PLOS Genetics published this study.

This and many other studies prove that you need to lose weight if you want to live a long and healthy life. Weight loss also brings with it a few surprising perks that may well act as incentive. It, of course, makes you look younger and better. But more than this, it also comes with some health benefits that usually escape notice. Let us take a look at these benefits.

You will suffer from less allergies

Lose weight and say goodbye to allergies. This is true. Too much weight is not good for the adrenal glands. These glands are responsible for your allergies. Excess weight can also affect respiratory health. So, if you lose weight, you will be helping your adrenal glands to keep allergies away.

Weight loss will improve cognition

If you lose weight, you will notice that your memory improves. Researchers at Umea University, Umea, Sweden, say that ‘memory improves in older, overweight women after they lose weight by dieting, and their brain activity actually changes in the regions of the brain that are important for memory tasks’. Another study at Rush University Medical Center found that people with high amounts of abdominal fat in their middle age are 3.6 times as likely to develop memory loss and dementia later in their life.

You will sleep better

Obese people are prone to sleep apnea, a potentially dangerous condition. But if you lose weight, your symptoms drastically come down. This helps you sleep better at night. But you need to undergo significant weight loss to reap the benefits.

Your mood improves

Obesity affects your hormones and throws your body out of balance. This, in turn, affects your mood. That is why we see so many depressed overweight people. When you lose weight, there will be better balance and, hence, improved mood.