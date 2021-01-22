Are you someone trying to lose weight? If you don’t already know, weight loss is all about eating the right foods and physical exercise. What you eat directly impacts your weight, which is why it is essential to look out for the foods you are consuming. Drinking unhealthy drinks also become a hurdle for those trying to lose weight. Also Read - Lose weight in your sleep with these bedtime drinks

Most people like a hot cup of brewed coffee in the morning, but you can start your day with a healthy alternative – lemon tea – to be specific. While lemon water with a dash of honey in it is touted as an effective remedy, lemon tea offers the same benefits. Some health enthusiasts even swear by this healthy drink.

Benefits Of Lemon Tea For Weight Loss

Tea, in general, is an excellent calorie-free alternative to sugary beverages that only add to your weight. Drinking healthy tea not only helps with weight loss but provides a plethora of other benefits such as cold or nasal congestion. Let’s find out how lemon tea can help you lose weight.

Lemons are high in vitamin C, soluble fibre and plant compounds, which makes it an appropriate choice for someone trying to lose weight. Some studies suggest that lemon contains soluble fibre that helps you feel full for longer. Drinking this tangy drink in measured quantity helps aid weight loss by flushing out all the toxins from the body. Not only that, but it also enhances the metabolism – the process in which the food we eat is converted into energy required by our body to thrive. It is the rate at which your body burns the calories to keep you active.

A South Korean study has also shown that drinking lemon juice along with controlling calorie intake may help reduce body fat and improve insulin resistance in premenopausal women. Adding honey to your lemon tea can also be beneficial for weight loss. It contains nutrients that help with shedding extra kilos. Plus, it is low in glycemic index and proven to have anti-obesity effects.

How To Prepare It?

You can have hot or cold lemon tea, depending on your taste. Here is the recipe of regular lemon tea for effective results:

How to prepare regular lemon tea: Boil some water in a pan, add a tablespoon of tea powder and let it simmer for a minute. Take the pan off the heat and add freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar. Mix well and strain the tea. Drink it hot or cold as per your taste.

You can drink 1-2 cups of lemon tea every day without sugar for effective results. You should avoid adding sugar to the tea if you are trying to shed the extra kilos. Adding sugar can increase the number of calories in the drink, which is not good for weight loss.

While lemon tea is a natural drink that can help you lose weight, you cannot solely depend on it. As mentioned, it is advisable to eat healthy foods and exercise at least five times a day to get rid of the stubborn fat. And don’t forget to check with your doctor before trying it!