Ladies! If You Want To Reduce Belly Fat, Exercise In The Morning

For women, exercising during the morning hours is more beneficial for health and evening is the optimal time for men, suggests a new study.

Most people believe that exercising during morning hours is more beneficial than working out in the later part of the day. This may not be true for men. A new study has revealed that the effectiveness of morning exercise depends on sex.

The study, published in Frontiers in Physiology, stated that morning is the best time to exercise for women and evening for men.

While exercise during any time is good for health, greater improvements were seen in women who exercise during the morning hours and evening-exercising men.

For women, morning exercise resulted in higher reduction in total body fat, abdominal and hip fat, and blood pressure than evening exercise.

While exercising in the morning reduces belly fat and blood pressure in women, evening exercise increases upper body muscular strength, power, and endurance, and improves overall mood and nutritional satiety, said Dr Paul J Arciero, Professor at the Health and Human Physiological Sciences Department of Skidmore College in New York.

For men, evening exercise helped burn more fat compared to morning exercise, he said.

Evening-exercising also led to decrease in blood pressure, the risk of heart disease, and feelings of fatigue in men.

However, the researchers noted that exercise helped improve overall health and performance of the participants over the course of the trial, irrespective of their allocation to morning or evening exercise.

Exercise in the morning to get rid of belly fat

Based on the study findings, Arciero recommended that women who want to reduce belly fat and blood pressure, while at the same time increase leg muscle power should consider exercising in the morning.

Evening exercise, on the other hand, is the good choice for women who are interested in gaining upper body muscle strength, power and endurance, as well as improve overall mood state and food intake, said Arciero.

For men interested in improving heart and metabolic health, as well as emotional wellbeing, evening exercise is ideal, he added.

The researchers explained that evening-exercising in men led to a decrease in their ratio of total HDL cholesterol, blood pressure, respiratory exchange ratio, and carbohydrate oxidation, as fat became the preferred fuel source.