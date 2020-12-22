Are you someone trying to lose weight but melt at the sight of something sweet? Sugar is definitely not your best friend if you are trying to get rid of extra kilos. Added sugar is one of the worst foods to have when on a weight loss diet. When it comes to shedding the extra flab jaggery or what is popularly known as gur in India is touted as a better option. But is it really a better alternative? Let’s find out. What Is Jaggery Made Of? Jaggery is a type of unrefined sugar made from sugar cane. It is