Are you someone trying to lose weight? If yes, then you must know that one of the first rules when it comes to weight loss is eating a healthy diet. And there’s nothing more important than eating a well-balanced breakfast that is also delicious. One dish that is not only delicious but super healthy is Idli. This soft, steamed, and puffy bun, which is a popular South Indian dish that has become a favourite of many people. Not only is it a mouthwatering staple snack, but it is also loaded with several nutrients that nourish the body. But is it good for someone on a weight loss diet? Let’s find out. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Weight Loss Diet: How Bigg Boss 13 Fame Lost 12kgs In Just 6 Months

Is Idli A Good Breakfast Option?

Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal, founder of Arooshi’s lifestyle says, “When it comes to making a healthier breakfast choice, we can surely say Idlis can definitely rule the morning platter. It is packed with all essential nutrients while maintaining its lightness, which makes it an ideal breakfast option.” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals what she eats in a day to stay fit

One of the best things about Idli is that it is a fermented food that is easy to digest. According to Ms Agarwal, it is not only easy to digest but is a great addition to a weight loss diet. Here’s how! Also Read - Intermittent fasting for weight loss: Belly fat is resistant to every-other-day fasting

Idli For Weight Loss

Ms Agarwal explained, “since Idlis are steamed like most Indian meals, the calories in it is relatively low. One piece of Idli contains approximately 33 calories.”

Plus, they are light puffs that hit the energy chords in the body and make you active. “It is also a rich source of fibre and protein, which provides satiety for long and prevents you from binging in between meals. Both protein and fibre help a person lose weight.”

The perfect combination of rice and urad dal, Idli is not only gluten-free but can be given a variety of spins. From vegetables, stuffed idlis, oats, ragi to millet, you can give idli a different twist according to your taste.

As mentioned, Idlis are fermented food that “can help increase the bioavailability of nutrients, which helps our body to assimilate with more nourishment. This improves the bioavailability of proteins and vitamin B. The micro-organisms while fermenting idlis breaks the macronutrients like carbs fats and protein in the desired ratio.”

“Also, fermented foods are great for our gut health as it helps maintain gut flora,” she added. A healthy gut contributes to a strong immune system, heart health, brain health, improved mood and even weight loss. Idli also contains lactic acid that alters the PH-balance of the gut and helps in sustaining the gut health for long, healthy life.

Moderation Is Key

Anything can lead to a problem if done in excess. Ms Agarwal says, “It is good to eat Idlis for breakfast while on a weight loss diet, but keep in mind that portion control is equally important. Weight watchers should practice portion control and intuitive eating, and also keep a check on your calorie intake.”

Note: What works for one person might not work for you! With that said, make sure you are not allergic to any of the ingredients used to make Idli.