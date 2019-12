Studies have found that people with certain trait combinations may be more impulsive than others and that these individuals stand a higher chance of gaining weight because of this impulsiveness. © Shutterstock

Is it a problem for you to lose weight? Sometimes, you try everything from exercising to restricting your food intake. Yet, you don’t seem to be successful in losing those extra kilos. This can be very frustrating and annoying. You are often at a loss to understand as to why this happening. You may try changing your diet and shift to a different exercise regime. But nothing works. This may also, at times, send you running to a doctor’s clinic to figure out if there is any underlying health condition that is preventing your weight loss. But here again you may find no answers.

Now it has come to light that personality affects the weight of a person. There is often a close connection between a person’s personality and various psychological disorders, but do you think these traits can cause weight gain?

Personality Types and Weight Gain

The Myers-Briggs test is one of the most popular personality tests available that is used vastly by psychologists to understand an individual’s personality traits.

There are 16 basic personality types that are typically denoted by alphabets. The basic traits include:

Extroversion (E) or Introversion (I) – Based on where your attention is focused

Sensing (S) or Intuition (I) – Based on how you accept information

Thinking (T) or Feeling (F) – Based on how you make a decision

Judging (J) or Perceiving (P) – Based on your outlook of the world

Studies have found that people with certain trait combinations may be more impulsive than others. These individuals stand a higher chance of gaining weight because of this impulsiveness. A specific study, of 500,000 individuals, reported that impulsive people may have a higher chance of succumbing to temptations and this could cause a 10 per cent increase in weight. This is not good if you are trying to lose weight.

Out of all the personality types, research shows that those with the ESTP type may be the most impulsive and could be more prone to reaching out for sugar-laden and high-calorie foods. People with this trait are connoisseurs of good food and they have more snacks.

Control the Impulses and Curb Weight Gain

Weight loss can be a difficult journey, especially if you have trouble controlling your impulsive eating. But nothing is impossible; here are a few steps to consider when trying to curb your temptations and lose weight:

Be kind to yourself

Don’t criticize the choices you made in the past, instead focus on the right ones you are going to take in the future. This is an important step because if you start off by being harsh to yourself, it will only lead to further complications like mood disorders that could also lead to eating disorders and weight gain.

Set reachable goals

Setting realistic goals are important because they provide you with an increased chance of achieving them, in contrast to those that are too far-fetched. Start out by ignoring a box of enticing doughnuts, maybe.

Understand your triggers

In many instances, hunger is not the only reason why someone eats, it could be a stressful situation at work or a fight with a loved one. Once you know the causes of your emotional binge eating, work toward handling those triggers more efficiently. This will help you lose weight.

Keep your friends and family informed

Keep your loved ones close because they can provide all the emotional support and encouragement you need to reach your goals.

Try a detox diet or intermittent fasting

Challenge the body to a stringent detox diet or intermittent fasting practices. This will help you understand your triggers while supporting your weight-loss goals.

Keep a journal/food log

Being mindful of what you put into your body plays an important role in getting to a healthy weight and even avoiding weight gain. It may also help to note the different emotions you feel, the situations that cause it and your reactions, especially if they are food related.

Weight gain is a common problem and regardless of whether you fall under the ESTP personality type or not, simple lifestyle changes can help you curb weight gain and even lose weight.

Text sourced from zliving.com