Roti or chapati is often touted as ‘bad’ for someone trying to lose weight. Read on to find out if it is unhealthy to include roti in your weight loss diet.

When it comes to weight loss, most of us tend to cut "roti" from the diet. While chapati is eaten in different forms in different states of the country, wheat roti is the staple food in many Indian households. It is often eaten with sabzi and mostly included in every meal of the day. Since it has been part of our diet ever since we were kids, it can be even more difficult to give it up. But first, let us understand if roti jeopardizes your weight loss plans or not?

Roti Is High In Calories

When trying to lose weight, calories is one thing that we all need to be careful about. It turns out; roti is high in calories. Ms Anushka Baindur, Senior Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, recommends keeping a tab on your overall calorie intake instead of restricting it.

Portion Size Matters

So, if you think you have to give up on roti in its full entirety, think again! Eating carbs is also important as they give you energy, enhance your mood and busts your hunger. What it all boils down to is the amount that you consume.

Ms Baindur explains, “while on a weight loss diet, it is vital to watch the portion size. Hence, roti per se will not cause weight gain, eating more than what your body needs, will translate into more calories, which in the long run will lead to weight gain.”

What Can You Do?

As roti is one of the major carb components in numerous Indian preparations, it can be harder to ditch it. Even though chapati contains carbs and should be consumed in moderation, it has some nutritional value. It also contains dietary fibre, protein and fat. So, it will also keep you satiated for long.

The expert recommends eating rotis made of whole wheat and with very little or no oil/ghee while on a weight loss diet. Also, you need to keep in mind the portion size.

Another important thing is to “balance the meal in such a way that it provides satiety for the next 2-3 hours. So, along with chapatis in a meal, there must be a portion of sabzi, and a bowl of dal made of less oil. You should also include a good portion of raw vegetable salad.”

This is a good way to limit your roti intake and have a well-balanced meal. It will also keep you full for longer.

Takeaway

Roti or chapati can be included as a part of your weight loss diet, but it is essential to keep a track on how many rotis you consume. Eating a greater number of chapatis than what your body needs will add to weight gain. The key is to eat chapatis in moderation along with a good portion of sabzi and dal. Remember that there are no shortcuts to losing weight the healthy way. The right way to lose weight is by eating a balanced diet and exercising at least 5 days a week.