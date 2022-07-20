Is Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar In The Morning Good For Weight Loss?

Apple cider vinegar is thought to be a potent drink that helps you lose weight, but does it really? Let's find out.

On your journey to weight loss, you must have tried a gazillion ways to shed the stubborn fat. One way popularised by many on the path of weight loss is drinking apple cider vinegar in the morning. In fact, some studies have suggested that taking apple cider vinegar alongside a calorie deficit diet can aid people to lose those extra kilos. But does it really work? If yes, then how much should you take in a day to see effective results?

If these questions are doing rounds in your head every day, then you have landed on the right page. Here's everything you need to know about apple cider vinegar and its effects on weight loss.

Is Apple Cider Vinegar Effective For Weight Loss?

Before understanding how it works for weight loss, you should know what apple cider vinegar is. Did you know apple cider vinegar has been used for health problems for centuries? Basically, apple cider vinegar or ACV is fermented crushed apples, which are acidic in nature and have a pungent smell.

Coming to the question - "Is apple cider vinegar good for weight loss?" Let's find out!

A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods, a combination of apple cider vinegar and a low-calorie diet alongside regular exercise can work for weight loss. The small study that analysed data of 39 people found that participants who took apple cider vinegar lost more weight, had a lower BMI (body mass index) and improved cholesterol levels. There is some evidence to suggest that consuming apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning may encourage and speed up fat loss. Including it in your morning weight loss regimen can help remove toxins from the body because it primarily functions as a detoxifying agent.

Some studies have shown that apple cider vinegar may help lower triglycerides levels and reduce visceral fat. Other studies have shown that acetic acid in ACV can help inhibit fat accumulation and improve metabolism. Also, it has de-bloating effects, which means it helps our bodies get rid of extra water and speeds up metabolism. It has been demonstrated that apple cider vinegar increases metabolism by boosting the activity of fat-digesting enzymes.

How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar?

The easiest and most used form of taking apple cider vinegar is drinking it in liquid form. However, it is advisable to dilute apple cider vinegar before drinking it. You can also use it as a salad dressing with your food. Make sure it is diluted as some studies have shown that it can disturb potassium levels in the body and cause erosion of tooth enamel. It is best to start slow and gradually make it a part of your lifestyle.

With that said, one should keep in mind that what might work for one person might not work for you. So, try not to follow in somebody's else step, rather build a healthy and nutritious diet plan for yourself based on your fat percentage, BMI, health problems, and more. The best way to do that is to take help from a certified nutritionist.

Note: While there are some studies that show the effects of apple cider vinegar on weight loss, it is best to talk to your doctor before incorporating anything new into your regimen.

