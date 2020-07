There are many fad diets that promise quick weight loss. Though some of these diets do not deliver, others are effective and can kickstart your weight loss journey. Intermittent fasting is one such diet that has become popular in a very short span of time. Other than weight loss, this diet is also known to have immense health benefits. According to a study at the University of Surrey, intermittent fasting diet, such as the 5:2 diet, clears fat from the blood quicker after eating meals than daily calorie restriction diets. This brings down your risk of cardiovascular disease. Also Read - Fad diets that promise rapid weight loss can do more harm than good

The British Journal of Nutrition published this study. Another study at Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge says that meal timing strategies such as intermittent fasting or eating earlier in the daytime appear to help people lose weight by lowering appetite rather than burning more calories. The journal Obesity, the flagship journal of The Obesity Society published this study. The study is the first to show how meal timing affects 24-hour energy metabolism when food intake and meal frequency are matched. Also Read - Best probiotic foods that can help you lose weight

WHAT IS INTERMITTENT FASTING DIET?

In this diet, you eat within a certain window and fast for the rest of the time. You may eat for 12 hours and fast for 12 hours. Or you may eat in an 8-hour window period and fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day. But the most popular is the 5:2 method where you eat whatever you like for 5 days of the week and restrict your calorie intake for the remaining 2 days. Men can consume 600 calories, while women can consume 500 calories in the 5:2 method of intermittent fasting. Also Read - Weight loss challenge: Try these diet tips to reduce extra kilos during lockdown

FOODS THAT CAN HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT FAST IN THIS DIET

Intermittent fasting is an effective way to losing weight. But if you make the right food choices, you will be able to lose weight much faster. Here are a few foods that you need to add to your daily meals if you follow this fad diet.

Fish

This contains healthy fats and protein along with vitamin D. It is a low calorie food that will give you a nutrient punch. It will also keep you full and you will not overeat.

Cruciferous vegetables

Fibre is important for digestive health and a good digestive system will ensure faster weight loss. So go for veggies like broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. These are rich in fibre and it will help with regular bowel movement, which is necessary for weight loss.

Potatoes

These increase satiety. Moreover, these are packed with minerals and vitamins that you need to boost you up on your weight loss journey.

Probiotics

These foods will again keep your gut healthy and keep issues like constipation at bay. So add a lot of probiotic-rich foods, like yogurt, kefir and kombucha to your diet.

Eggs

One large egg will give you six grams of protein, which is an important nutrient for building muscles. Have an egg in the morning. It will prevent you from overeating later on during the day by keeping you full and satiated. This will help you lose weight.