Ideal Eating Timings To Increase The Pace Of Your Weight Loss Journey

Skipping meals is a common mistake people make when trying to lose weight, says an expert, who also shares the best time to have breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Often people think that they can increase the pace of their weight loss journey by skipping meals. This is a huge and the most common mistake made by people trying to lose weight. Skipping meals will actually slow down your metabolism rate and make your weight loss efforts ineffective.

According to Weight Loss Coach Dr. Snehal Adsule, people often make hasty decisions when it comes to weight loss. There is a list of 'Don'ts' in the weight loss journey, which people think is the simplest form to lose weight. Among them, the most common mistake is 'skipping a meal,' which is the most incorrect and a big 'NO' in the weight loss journey book, the expert said, and calls it a 'huge misconception.'

Avoid long gaps between two meals

Dr. Adsule believes that the ultimate shortcut to improve weight loss is to manage meals by eating right and eating at the correct time.

Because long gaps between two meals could have adverse effect on metabolism, the Mumbai-based dietician said she often advices her clients to break their fast overnight maximum of 45 minutes after waking up.

"Remember if you skip your breakfast, then you will end up eating extra 500 calories per day, which is, of course, is a big no when you are planning to reduce your weight," Dr. Adsule stated.

Ideal Eating Timings

Dr. Adsule underscored the importance of sticking to ideal eating timings to increase the pace of your weight loss journey. She said:

The best time to have breakfast is between 7 am to 8 am, and it should not exceed 10 am.

Have lunch after a gap of 3 to 4 hours, this will help maintain the steady blood glucose and keep hunger manageable. The ideal time to have your lunch is 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. And it should not exceed beyond four O' clock in the evening in any case.

Dinner should be the most proportionate meal of the day as it is the last meal. It is best to have your dinner after a gap of 3 to 4 hours post lunch and 3 hours before going to bed to promote optimal sleep and efficient use of calories. As it is the last meal of the day, it should be light compared to the other two meals of the day. The ideal time to have dinner is between 7 PM to 9 PM. By any means, the dinner should not be extended beyond 10 PM.

Healthy ways to overcome mid-meal cravings

According to Dr. Adsule, having healthy snacks between your main meals is good as it will ensure that the body is not starved of calories or energy. This is very helpful in preventing your from consuming the extra calories before the next meal. These mid meals work like small munching breaks to avoid the level of starvation, she said.

"But ideally, you should take mid-morning snacks between 10 and 11.30am and evening snacks between 4 pm and 5.30 pm. Late-night meals can lead to bloating, so it is advisable to avoid eating late at night," she added.

Dr. Adsule, founder of 'Curvicare', is working on her mission to make 1 million Indian Women healthy, happy, and empowered.