Are you using any digital health tools to monitor your weight? If you’re not start using one. It may help you lose weight significantly suggests a new study. According to the study published in the journal Obesity greater engagement in self-monitoring using digital health tools was linked to weight loss in 74 per cent of occurrences. The authors including Michele L. Patel from Stanford University in the US analysed randomized controlled studies of behavioural weight loss interventions for overweight or obese adults using digital health technologies for self-monitoring. Use of digital self-monitoring was associated with weight loss across all