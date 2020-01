Drinking water is beneficial for weight loss – studies agree too. Water is also essential to keep you hydrated, which in turn can help improve digestion and muscle function, resulting in weight loss. Here are some explanations by the experts on how drinking water may help a person to lose weight.

Acts as natural appetite suppressant

Drink enough water to keep your stomach full. The reason – when the stomach is full, it sends signals to the brain to stop eating. Thus, drinking water can lead to a feeling of fullness and reduce hunger. Being thirsty may also be mistaken as being hungry, making you to snack on unhealthy foods. Drink water frequently to curb unnecessary snacking.

Increases calorie burning

Researchers also agree that drinking water can help to burn calories. The best is drinking cold water. This is because the body expends energy, or calories, by heating up the water for digestion – say health experts.

Removes waste from the body

Water helps remove waste from the body as urine or faeces. Your kidneys need water to filter toxins and waste. When the body is dehydrated, the kidneys will start retaining fluid, which can result in kidney problems. Water helps in softening or loosening hardened stools. Dehydration can lead to constipation. When waste builds up in the body, you may feel bloated, and add extra inches to your waist.

Cuts liquid calorie intake

Drinking soda, juice, or sweetened coffee or tea will lead to accumulation of liquid calories. Replacing these high-calorie drinks with water or other no-calorie beverages, such as herbal tea, may help a lot in weight loss.

Helps burn fat

Your body needs water to metabolize stored fat or carbohydrates. To metabolize fat, water molecules interact with triglycerides (fats) to create glycerol and fatty acids.

But how much water a person should drink each day?

You may require more or less water, depending on a variety of factors, including activity level, age, body size, temperature, humidity, sun exposure and health status. The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) in the United States recommends 2,700 mL/day for adult women and 3,700 mL/day for adult men.