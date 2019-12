Measure your weight the first thing every morning. This health tip will motivate you to remain focussed on your weight loss goals. ©Shutterstock

What you do after you get up in the morning matters a lot. It has an impact on your health and fitness levels too. It is also known to affect your weight gain and loss. Losing weight is not an easy job. Sometimes, no matter what you do, your weight just refuses to budge. This can be quite frustrating. It could be that your weight gain and inability to lose your extra kilos is due to unhealthy morning habits than diet and lifestyle. Our health tips today can help you lose weight faster. A little effort from your side can make a huge difference here.

Let us take a look at how you can start your day to facilitate maximum weight loss. Follow our health tips of the day and smile your way to a fitter form.

Always have breakfast

This must be the most important meal of the day. The best breakfast option if you want to lose weight is a high-protein one. This will keep you full for a longer time and you will not be tempted to sneak in a snack before lunch. It will also reduce your cravings and aids in weight loss by suppressing the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Drink water at the start of the day

A glass or two of water as soon as you get up in the morning can help you lose weight faster. This will help you stay hydrated. It increases metabolism and this, in tun, helps you lose weight. It also brings down your overall food intake.

Step on the weighing scale

Measure your weight the first thing every morning. This health tip will motivate you to remain focussed on your weight loss goals. This will help make healthy choices throughout the day and you will lose more weight as a result.

Soak in the sun

Ultraviolet radiation can help in weight loss. It does so by increasing vitamin D levels in the body. Exposure to sunlight for just 15 minutes every day will make a huge difference. It will not only make your weight loss faster but will also prevent future weight gain. Follow this health tip daily for quick weight loss.