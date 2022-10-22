5 Health Tips To Manage Weight During Festivals

It's that time of the year when long festivities are around the corner. And festivals can mean a lot of delicacies that can be hard to resist. So it's hardly a surprise that many of us put on a few kilos by the end of the festive season. But what if there's a way to enjoy the delicious festival food and remain healthy? Rihana Qureshi, founder of Get Fit with Rihana, is here to do that. Rihana shares a few health tips for managing weight during festivals while enjoying delicious festive foods.

Avoiding festive delicacies is not an easy task. After all, certain things are remarkable for the festival. And you would need a dedication of a superhuman to resist your favourite festive food. So, instead of avoiding something altogether, try to control the portion. For, e.g. Instead of eating a box of your favourite laddoos, have 1 or 2 max. But, of course, even this won't come quickly to many. So, here's an intelligent way to achieve this - wait 15-20 mins before repeating your serving. Doing this will automatically keep your portion in control and prevent you from overeating. Another powerful idea is to eat beforehand. Say you are going to a get-together. Don't reach there hungry; you may eat whatever is served. Who wouldn't? If fresh kachori or garam samosas are served when you are hungry, how could you stop at 1? To get around this, make it a point to have a nutritious meal with ample fats before you leave. This will keep you satiated for longer and prevent you from eating unwanted things at the function. If you are already satiated, your chances of eating mindlessly reduce drastically. Similarly,keep yourself well hydrated, festival or no festival. Many times, dehydration mimics the feeling of hunger. And you may end up doing unwanted eating just because you are thirsty. Another powerful hack to keep your weight in check during the festivals is to work out daily. A workout can help to balance those extra indulgent meals by adding to the total calorie expenditure. If an exercise is impossible, at least sweat it out by walking for an hour daily. Walking is a great and effective way to burn those extra calories. And you can do it even if you are travelling or have less time. But be sure to keep the intensity high and the duration long. Last but not least, the choices make it easy to be overwhelmed. But try to pick home-made food over packaged ones, whenever possible. A homemade serving of your favourite delicacy is better than a box full of packages.

You needn't make great sacrifices to stay in shape this festive season. Just don't get carried away and learn to enjoy the festivities responsibly.

