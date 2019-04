Getting motivated to do something is easier than keeping the motivation quotient up for the same thing month after month. This is applicable to anything that you set yourself up for, including a massive weight-loss goal. It is normal to have a volcano of enthusiasm during the initial days of shedding kilos. But the path to this mission may get dreary with the rather tough routine that you need to follow every day, the discipline that you need to stick to, regularly. So, in the first place, don’t set yourself up for a very tough task, or an unrealistic goal. Your weight-loss plan should include the essential elements of your lifestyle, or else, you will end up feeling deprived, a crucial factor behind depleted motivation levels. However, it is not always necessary to be highly motivated to accomplish a task. Even if your motivation tank is half-filled, it’s fine. Just make sure that it doesn’t go empty. Here are ways to do this.

Visualize the results

Sometimes, while we work out hard, month after month, we end up losing sight of the end result that prompted us to start our weight-loss journey. This could be a reason behind our lack of motivation. So, to stay on track, it is important to visualise the final goal. This is what will keep you going. Remind yourself off and on about what you want to achieve and why.

Make short-term goals

Making far-fetched goals can be daunting, frustrating, and overwhelming. This may lead to loss of motivation. Therefore, break your weight loss plan into smaller and short-term goals. For example, instead of looking at a goal of losing 20 kg in 6 months, focus on losing 3 kg a month. You can further break it down into weekly goals. Taking small steps makes your goal look easier and keeps your motivation up.

Track your progress

Tracking your progress can help you stay motivated. When you see the results of your efforts, you will be able to push yourself harder. The happiness of success influences you to do more. Additionally, secretion of happy hormones like serotonin and dopamine can work as motivating factors. However, if you have hit a weight-loss plateau, tracking your progress can rob you off your motivation. In such case, don’t get on to the weighing scale every day. Step on it once or twice a week. Also, focus on the other benefits of your weight-loss efforts, the ones that are not reflected in your numbers on the weighing machine. Starting from getting healthier to gaining muscle mass, there are many, for sure!

Think positive

According to a study conducted at the Waikato Institute of Technology in New Zealand, just thinking positive during strength training increases your muscle power by 8 per cent. This means that your psychology affects your goals in a big way. Positive thoughts can stimulate your body enough to work hard and reach the set target.

Get an exercise buddy

“Social influence of involving yourself in team-based weight-loss competitions can help you lose up to 20 per cent more weight than you would if you did it alone”, says a study published in the journal Obesity. An exercise buddy can cheer you up in case you feel low. You can share your struggles with him and he can be empathetic. This will help you bring back your weight-loss motivation. Also, exercising with someone who is up for the same goal as you are, can create a feeling of competition. This will help you be on track and you won’t miss out your workout sessions or feel like cheating your diet chart.

Keep changing your exercise routine

If you continue doing the same exercise at the same pace regularly, your body will get used to it. Moreover, this may be the reason behind your boredom. Therefore, it is important to bring some changes in your routine. Increase the duration of one exercise and decrease the duration of another. Also, you can replace one activity with another. If your exercise regimen includes 30 minutes of walking twice a week, split the session into walking and running. Also, you can replace your treadmill time with a swimming or dancing session. This way, you will not lose interest. The more the variety, the better it is for your weight-loss mission.

Reward yourself midway

Don’t wait till the end of your weight-loss journey to reward yourself for all the efforts that you have made so far. When you see yourself losing motivation, take a break and do things that you had planned to do after you reach your weight-loss goal. Make a list of all your wishes and decide which ones to fulfil now. It could be anything from treating yourself to your favourite food (which your dietician doesn’t allow!) to going on a beach vacation

Face emotional obstacles head-on

When you lose motivation, you are likely to end up overeating. This will sabotage your weight-loss plans, taking your enthusiasm farther down. It’s a vicious cycle. This is where you need to work upon. Start noting down your eating triggers (emotions) and then deal with them strategically. This may necessitate a few lifestyle changes. But, you don’t need to be afraid of them. Just remind yourself that you are coming an inch closer to the goals that you had set for yourself. The ability to stick to your own goals will elevate your self-esteem too.