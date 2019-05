We all know that obesity has become a global epidemic driven mostly by the unhealthy food and lifestyle habits of the urban population. Sedentary lifestyle characterised by long sitting hours at work or addiction to games and internet, processed foods high in additives, artificial sugar, salt and saturated fats, stress-driven binge eating, irregular meal gaps are all features of an urban life that make city dwellers obese. But surprisingly, a new study has found that obesity is escalating at a much faster pace in the rural areas than cities. The research, featured in the journal Nature, analysed global body mass index (BMI) trends involving 112 million adults from the urban and rural regions of 190 countries in the period between 1985 and 2017. BMI is a measurement of your height and weight. Involving a network of 1000 researchers, the study observed that in these three decades, the average escalation in BMI was 2 kg/m2 in women and 2.2 kg/m2 in men all over the world. This means, each person got 5 to 6 kgs heavier during this period. However, what is more significant is that more than half of this global rise in BMI was found in the rural areas. In fact, in a few low- and middle-income countries, more than 80 per cent of this rise was driven by the rural population. The study authors found that from 1985, the average increase in BMI in rural areas was 2.1 kg/m2 in both women and men while the figures for the urban women and men stood at 1.3 kg/m2 and 1.6 kg/m2 respectively. The findings of the study further reveal that in 1985 the BMI of the urban population was higher than that of their rural peers in more than three-quarters of the countries studied. But by 2017, this gap narrowed down and even reversed in some cases. Taking a look at the Indian picture, the researchers found that in 1985 the urban–rural gap in BMI was 3.25 kg/m2 in women, and 3.05 kg/ m2 in men. However, over these decades the difference between urban and rural women decreased by at least 40 per cent, as BMI kept on escalating at a faster rate in rural areas than in cities.

BATTLING OBESITY

The findings of this huge global study are sure to change our perception about the contribution of city life to obesity. Probably, health and nutrition experts need to rethink and come up with new and better strategies to tackle the global obesity pandemic. A senior author of the study, professor Majid Ezzati of the Imperial College London, UK, the urban life gives us healthier choices to improve our nutrition, physical activity and overall health as well, which is not that easy in the rural context. While global leaders will continue to find more efficient ways to address the issue of obesity, we share with you a few easy-to-use solutions to combat this major health problem.

Bank on fat-melting foods: There are certain foods that help you shed those extra kilos by revving up enhancing your body’s metabolic rate. They also have the capacity to melt the fat deposited in your body, control your appetite and enhance your calorie burning capacity. Bonus: They will strengthen your immunity too! One of these wonder foods is mushroom. Mushrooms can restrict your calorie while ensuring that your nutritional requirements are fulfilled. Being high in fibre, they will keep you full for long and give while offering essential nutrients like potassium, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, niacin, selenium and copper. Hot pepper is another food you can rely on for weight loss. A study published in the Biophysical Journal found that the presence of capsaicin, an active compound, in hot peppers helps you burn more calories and fat. Other fat melting foods include lemons, tomatoes, kiwis, and pumpkin seeds.

Have your meals at regular intervals: The gap that you maintain between your meals determines your body weight to a large extent. You need have two meals at a gap of 4 hours. Make sure that you have the first meal of your day between 7am to 10am and have 4 hours later. It’s best to be through with your dinner by 8 PM. Also, don’t go to bed immediately after your night meal. Maintain a 2-hour gap. Apart from helping you fight obesity, these healthy habits can also bring down your risk of other diseases.

Control your portions: This is the best trick for weight loss. You can prevent overeating simply by chewing your foods slowly. When your hunger levels are unmanageably high (that’s when we over eat!) take at least 20 minutes’ time to eat your food. Surprising, right? Well, this is how it works. Don’t eat too much or too less. Scientists say that your brain sends the ‘full’ signal to your tummy 20 minutes after eating the food. On an average, your food takes this much time to enter your gut. Moreover, it’s only after 20 minutes that your body starts absorbing the glucose from all that you have eaten. Filling up your tummy with water before your meals is also another smart way of cutting back on portions.

Say no to unhealthy foods: Processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) are among the worst culprits behind the global obesity epidemic, reveals reams of research. Soda, coffee creamer, ice cream, candy, cereal bars, energy bars, and ketchups are the main sources of HFCS. The best way to stay away from it is to read the labels of the foods before buying them. Also, avoid junk, refined, deep-fried and processed foods like burgers, sausages, sauces, and salad dressings. You should cut back on sugar-loaded foods like cakes, pastries, candies, etc. Instead, go for fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds. They are not only low in calories, these foods offer several health benefits as well. In fact, foods rich in vitamon D will also help you lose weight, finds a study conducted at the University of Minnesota. The sources include salmon, oranges, mushrooms, cheese and egg yolks.

Work out regularly: It doesn’t need to be mentioned that exercising regularly is as important as eating mindfully while it comes to weight loss or fighting obesity. Workouts will help you get rid of unwanted fat accumulated in certain parts of your body, especially your belly. Belly fat is the most dreaded body fat that contributes to obesity and it is tough to lose. Attack your abdominal fat with workouts like cycling, rolling planks, crunches and chair workouts.

Stop people pleasing: In a rather interesting study conducted at the Case Western Reserve University, it has been found that women and men who get involved in people-pleasing behaviour, tend to be heavier than those who do not do so.