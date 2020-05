Losing weight during lockdown is a strenuous task and you would agree if you are struggling to decide between carefree binge-eating and working out. There are people who prefer to follow rigorous dieting regimes and tough exercising schedule to lose weight. But, if you are not a big fan of high-intensity workouts and don’t feel like sweating it out, we have a Japanese method of losing weight just with a towel. Yes, say goodbye to your excuses of not having any weights or gym equipments to begin your fitness routine. Because now, you can shape your waist and also improve your posture using just a towel. Also Read - Stuck at home amidst quarantine? Try these 4 exercises that require very little space

The mastermind behind the towel workout

This towel workout came into the picture when a Japanese doctor ToshikiFukutsudzi introduced a very simple method to lose weight and improve body posture. She came up with a solution to combat bad body posture and weak abdominal muscles, which only needs a rolled towel as you lie down on it in a specific manner. The doctor claimed that this method can help in reducing the problems in your pelvic bone and it is also said to reduce extra weight around the waist.

How to lose weight with the towel workout?

This may seem one of the easiest ways to lose weight as it just takes about 5 minutes of your time everyday to perform this exercise. Take a look at how to shed those extra kilos with a towel:

Firstly, you need to grab a towel and roll it.

Sit on the floor, with your legs stretched out in front of you so that there is a distance of 8-10 inches between both your feet.

Now, place the rolled towel behind your back.

Then lie down on the floor in a straight sleeping position with the towel placed under your waist from the backside.

After this, try and get your toes close to each other while maintaining the distance between the heels. Basically, your feet should be diagonally positioned like a triangle pointing upwards.

Next, lift your arms and take them over your head, almost touching the floor.

Now, try and join your little fingers together. The stretch you want to achieve is now complete.

Your body will almost be arched like an inverted boat.

Stay in this position for about five minutes.

You should feel a burning sensation and slight pain in the beginning which eases with practice.

How does the towel exercise work?

This exercise encourages weight loss and also helps to effectively cure your back aches. It strengthens your abdominal muscles. Back pain and the layer of fat around the belly are basically the results of misplaced pelvis. This Japanese towel exercise claims to correct the pelvis placement by placing a towel under your waist which supports your back as you stretch your body. The whole process eventually leads to a smaller waistline. However, if you are planning to perform this workout specifically for your back pain, you must first consult your doctor.