Losing weight is tricky. Despite their best efforts, many people are unsuccessful when it comes to shedding those extra kilos. You may be following a rigorous exercise regime and really watching your calorie intake. But you still don’t lose weight. This fact has puzzled many and disheartened countless others. Now, thanks to some scientists, the reason why may be clear. They say that there is something called the ‘fat gene’. If you have this gene, you may need to follow customized weight loss plans. Yes, according to many dieticians and weight loss experts, genetic testing may very well be the key to weight loss.

According to researchers at Stanford University, ‘matching dieters to a specific type of diet based on their genetic makeup could significantly increase weight-loss success’. Researchers from the Stanford Prevention Research Center say that, “If you look at average weight-loss statistics, average people lose only a few pounds with any weight-loss diet. But look inside the numbers and you find that some people do lose lots of weight and some fail completely. The difference could be explained by genetics.”

Link between weight loss and genetics

Genetics testing can reveal who is prone to obesity. It can also tell nutritionists who will do better on a low-fat diet and who will do better on a low-carb diet. Genes are responsible for how your body responds to insulin. This is an important factor for weight loss. People with insulin resistance do better with a low-carb diet. On the other hand, if you are insulin-sensitive, you must go in for a low-fat diet. For people who fall between these two groups and balanced diet will do the trick.

Today, there are home genetic tests that you can order online. It can tell you what your weight-loss genetics are. Accordingly, you can start a diet and exercise programme to lose weight fast.

How to overcome the fat gene

Genes can determine your tendency to put on weight. But, at the same time, so can environmental factor and lifestyle. These are equally important when it comes to weight loss. So along with the right diet and exercise programme, you also need to make a few other changes in your lifestyle. Go for a daily walk, eat on time, don’t skip meals and catch up on your sleep. These things are equally important if you want to lose weight and keep it off.