Weight loss may be a difficult goal to achieve, but with the right kind of exercise and diet, you can lose weight faster. There are various fruits which can help you to lose weight by suppressing appetite and by blocking the body’s ability to store fat. One such fruit is Garcinia Cambogia, commonly known as Malabar tamarind. For its purported weight loss benefits, this tropical fruit is gaining a lot of attention. The colour of the fruit varies from green to yellow and it looks like a small pumpkin.

What is Garcinia Cambogia?

The fruit is also known as Kudam Puli and is traditionally used as a souring agent in the preparation of some curries. In 2012, the weight loss benefits of the fruit first came into light, when American celebrity doctor promoted the extract from the fruit to achieve natural weight loss. Other health benefits of the fruit include detoxification of the body, boosting energy, promoting digestive and cardiovascular health.

How does it work for weight loss?

Garcinia Cambogia helps to lose weight effectively because of the presence of a phytochemical called Hydroxycitric acid (HCA). According to some studies, phytochemical has the ability to burn fat and suppress appetite. HCA works by blocking an enzyme called citrate lyase, which is used in the body to make fat. And it also increases the release of the hormone serotonin in the brain, which makes you feel less hungry. According to a study published in the Journal of Obesity, people who consumed Garcinia supplement were able to lose only two pounds (about 0.90 Kg) more than those who didn’t take the supplement. This is why to ascertain its role in weight loss more study on Garcinia is required.

However, another study conducted on mice found that it may help lower levels of insulin in the body. Some studies have even shown the role of Garcinia Cambogia in lowering the levels of triglycerides and blood cholesterol in the body.

How to consume Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss?

This fruit is usually sun-dried and then smoked to a black or dark brown. Then it is used to prepare a drink, which is claimed to burn fat. To make this drink you need to wash the rind first and then soak it in some water for about 10 to 15 minutes. Then take a pan, transfer the soaked kudam puli in it. Until the water comes to a boil, cook this. And before filtering into a jar, allow it to cool down. To lose weight effectively consume this drink 30 minutes before each meal.