Have you ever tried to lose weight and failed miserably? You are not alone. Many people who go on a weight loss journey often have to deal with frustrations because the results are not what they desire. Today, there are numerous fad diets that claim to help you lose loads of kilos. But the truth is often different. Most of these diets are unhealthy and you may gain back all the weigh lost when you come off the diet. Because of a sense of deprivation, you may overeat, and all your efforts go down the drain. Intensive exercise routines may also not have the desired effect on your body. This is because your weight gain may be due to many factors other than diet and exercise. Moreover, what works for others may not really work for you. Also Read - Weight loss: Best yoga asanas to burn off your extra kilos

But this does not mean that you stop all efforts to lose weight. There are other simple ways to lose weight that many people are unaware of. A few lifestyle modifications may pay dividends. These changes will not only help you lose weight but also keep it off. The best thing is that it will not affect your health in any adverse manner, and you will emerge a healthier and fitter person at the end of it. We are talking about lifestyle changes that become a way of life. Also Read - 5 amazing weight-loss foods that you must stock up on during COVID-19 lockdown

Eat from smaller plates

If you switch to a smaller plate, your portions will look bigger. This will make you eat less. You will get into the habit of taking less servings of each food item. You will lose weight without feeling any sense of deprivation. This is because you are eating everything but a lesser quantity. This is a great trick to adopt if you want to lose weight for good. Also Read - World Health Day 2020: 5 not-so-tough ways to live healthier and longer

Chew slowly and savour the flavor

If you eat quickly, your brain may not have the time to realise when you are full. So, eat slowly and chew each bite thoroughly. This will give your brain time to process the information from your stomach. It takes some time to realise that you have eaten enough. Be sure to form this habit because it will prevent you from overeating and you will feel full with less calories. Soon, you will notice that you ae eating much less that you normally do. This will help you lose weight.

Have a lot of protein

This will help you feel full for a longer period of time. It can suppress hunger and make you eat less. So add eggs and meat to your diet. If you are a vegetarian, have cottage cheese, lentils and legumes. You will soon be surprised at the difference this makes.

Remember to drink water

You need to stay properly hydrated if you want to lose weight. Having a glass of water before your meals can also help you eat less. This way you end up consuming less calories and losing weight.

Get a good night’s sleep

If you are sleep deprived, the appetite-regulating hormones leptin and ghrelin go crazy. It can make you overeat, and this will induce weight gain. It also increases your hunger and cravings for unhealthy food. This makes you consume more calories and you end up gaining a lot of weight. So sleep well if you want to lose weight.