The journey of weight loss is not an easy one. Staying motivated to reach your goals is the hardest part. Often many lose their motivation to keep going and find themselves sliding back into their bad habits. Don’t let it happen to you. To help you stick to your weight loss plan, we bring to you 5 amazing weight-loss motivation tricks.

Write down Why You Want to Lose Weight

Determining the reasons behind your desire to lose weight help you stay committed and motivated to reach your goals. Your reasons could be to look your best for an event, to improve your self-confidence, to fit into a dress or a pair of jeans, or to prevent diseases.

Write down the reasons and use them as a reminder when you feel too lazy to hit the gym or get tempted to fast foods.

Choose an Attainable Goal

Avoid setting unattainable goals, it can lead to feelings of frustration and cause you to give up altogether. Most dieters expect to lose four times more than what they really can achieve in a six-month period, according to studies. Instead think smaller, say experts. They recommend only losing 1–2 pounds (0.5–1 kg) per week.

Create a Plan That Fits Your Lifestyle

You should not choose weight loss plans that would be difficult to follow in the long term. Avoid going on strict diets that completely eliminate certain foods. Also don’t give up your favourite foods. It will make you feel deprived, which will only increase your cravings and reduce your willpower.

Share and Celebrate Your Successes

Celebrate when you accomplish a goal, this is another way to keep yourself motivated. You can make use of social media to share your successes and get support. When you get compliments, you will want to keep going further.

Fill your fridge with healthy foods

Let your home reflect the new (lighter) you. Keep only healthy foods in your fridge and put it in an organised manner using clear containers. Experts say organising your home in a way that reflects your weight loss and diet intentions can make it much easier for you to stay on track.