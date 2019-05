If you want to lose weight, look for foods that fill your tummy in lesser calories and keep you satiated for long. © Shutterstock

Weight loss is not only a time-consuming process. It is complicated too. However, the basic is principle of losing weight is simple: Burn more calories than you take in. So, your food habit is of utmost importance when you are on a weight-loss mission or trying to fight obesity. Eating pattern includes a lot of factors like choice of food type, meal timings and gap, portion, eating speed and even the sequence in which you have certain foods.

Scientists in the weight-loss and nutrition space are constantly trying to find a miracle solution for obesity, an ever-increasing threat to health and wellness globally. A recent research discussed at the European Congress on Obesity meeting revealed that high rice consumption can protect you against this condition. However, further research is required to find out the exact link between the two. So far, it has only been found that countries with a rice eating population have lower rates of obesity.

Actually, there is no magic potion or diet for weight loss, nor is there a uniform meal plan or fitness regimen that suits all. At the end, it boils down to mindful eating that involves choosing your foods cleverly without depleting your body of the necessary nourishment and sticking to the rules that suit your conditions and body type. The golden rule that you can rely upon while intending to shed those extra kilos is: Look for foods that fill your tummy in lesser calories and keep you satiated for long. Here are smart food strategies you can bank on if you are a crusader against obesity and want to lose weight successfully.

Change your food sequence

If obesity is the truth of your life, try changing the order in which you have food. Start with a dessert and then come back to the main course. Sounds odd? Well, it does. But apparently, it works. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied found that doing so will influence you to opt for healthier options for the main course because you will have the urge to make up for your high calorie intake at the beginning.

Don’t skip the starter while eating out

Having something light for your starter will tame your hunger in lesser calories. This will prevent you from overeating while the main course reaches you. A broth-based soup or salad could be good options that can help you control portions efficiently.

Opt for protein-rich foods

Dietary protein can play an instrumental role in helping you deal with obesity by increasing your satiety levels, states a study featured in British Journal of Nutrition. This happens because high amount of protein in your diet increases the level of leptin, the hormone that signals fullness and reduces the secretion of ghrelin, your hunger hormone. Dietary protein also boosts your metabolism and helps in burning calories faster. This makes your life easier when you are on a weight loss mission. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition states that including protein-rich foods in your diet alongside regular and moderate exercise is more effective in burning calories and losing weight than workouts alone. Rich sources of protein: Eggs, almonds, oats, broccoli, and lentils among others are quite rich in protein.

Pick low-calorie foods

There are certain foods that are low in calorie and still highly nutritious. They can trim down your waistline, reduce the numbers on the weighing scale and give you the body of your dreams. Apples, asparagus, broccoli, broth, sprouts, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, etc. are good low-calorie food options. But you should not be on a low-calorie diet for a very long period of time because it can up your risk of other conditions like constipation, fatigue, gallstone formation, diarrhoea, nausea, etc. Therefore, do consult a nutritionist before switching to this diet for proper guidance.

Go for fibre-rich foods

Eating foods rich in fibre including beans, oatmeal, blackberries, legumes, apples, oranges, breads, and grains among others helps decrease your hunger by increasing satiety, says a study conducted at the University of Minnesota. This is how it works: Fibrous foods contain around half the number of calories as carbohydrates and take longer to digest. This gives you a feeling of fullness for long without revving up your blood sugar levels or increasing your calorie count. Also, you take longer time to chew these foods which increases your satisfaction after a meal.

Eat slowly

Go slow with your meals. People who eat slowly tend to weigh less, says a study published in the journal BMJ Open. But what is the logic behind this finding? Well, it works like this. Your brain takes 20 minutes to catch the satiety signal. If you eat fast, your brain will miss this signal. Moreover, when you take time to chew your food, your hunger hormone ghrelin is suppressed. That is how you desire to overeat is curbed. Another study published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care has revealed that delaying a meal by over 30 minutes instead of 5 minutes induces fullness and decreases hunger.

Don’t forget to use seasonings in your foods

Aroma works wonders. Having foods with a rich aroma sends a signal to your mind quickly that your stomach is full. This could be a smart trick to lose weight. Seasonings like cayenne pepper, dried herbs and spices among others add extra flavor to your food and heighten your senses and satiety.

Choose healthy fats

Eating foods like whole eggs, nuts, chia seeds, olive oil, cheese, avocadoes etc. is considered good for weight loss. They contain healthy fats and help maximize your metabolism, increase satiety, and protect against heart diseases linked to obesity. Healthy fats are essential for your body functions. Longer time is required to digest them and that is why they keep you full for longer. People can withstand longer periods of hunger and feel more satisfied when on a high-fat, low-carb diet, says a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.