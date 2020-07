Almost everybody wants to look slim and fit, and that’s okay. The problem arises when you try to lose weight too much, too fast. Remember there is no magic pill to lose weight overnight. Weight loss is a slow process and it requires commitment and patience. There are many fad diets and fitness trends that claim to offer rapid weight loss. While these diets may provide short-term results, they are not a healthy way to lose weight. Also Read - Weight loss diet: Myths about low glycemic foods debunked

A fad diet is usually characterized by specific food combinations, rigid rules, and the restriction of certain nutrients. You may find it difficult to maintain this way of eating plan. In addition, they can deprive you of the essential nutrients, which can lead to health problems like dehydration, weakness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, and constipation. When you lose weight rapidly, you're also losing water, bone, and muscle. You're also more likely to regain weight if you lost it quickly. In short, fad diets that promise rapid weight loss can do more harm than good to your health.

Considering these facts, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics- the United States' largest organization of food and nutrition professionals – advises people to avoid any diet plans or products that suggest or promise rapid weight loss.

Experts say people who lose weight slowly and steadily have a better chance of maintaining a moderate weight.

How can you lose weight safely?

Exercise and a balanced eating plan can help you achieve and maintain healthy body weight. Here you don’t need to cut out any foods – eat everything but in moderation. A balanced eating plan should include:

Lots of vegetables, legumes and fruits.

A variety of cereals, preferably wholegrain.

Lean meat, fish, poultry

Milk, yogurts, cheeses

Plenty of water.

For a balanced eating plan to be successful, you need to limit saturated fat, fat varieties of foods, and alcohol intake. Sugars or food and drinks containing added sugars should be taken in moderate amount. You also need to reduce salt intake.

But a healthy eating pattern is not enough to reach a moderate weight range. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), adults should get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio activity a week or 75 minutes a week of vigorous cardio activity. Aerobic activity is considered to be the most effective way to burn calories. In addition, one should avoid sitting for extended periods

The healthy number of weight loss

Reaching and maintaining a moderate weight is important to prevent various diseases, including coronary heart disease and stroke. But how much weight you can safely lose in a month? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can safely and effectively lose about 1–2 pounds a week. This means in a month you can lose about 4–8 pounds (up to 3.629 kg).

Talk to your doctor or a certified nutritionist before setting weight loss goals. S/he can help you determine your body’s unique needs and set reasonable goals.