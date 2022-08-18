Eat These Foods And Never Gain Weight: All About Negative Calorie Foods

4 negative-calorie foods you can add to your grocery list and enjoy your weight loss regime.

You would be surprised to learn that there are negative calorie foods that are low in their calorie count, so after consuming them, your body would be required to use the stored-up calories in digesting the food items. Thus, by feeding on them, you'll lose weight. Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, shares a list of a few low-calorie foods you can add to your grocery list and enjoy your weight loss regime.

Oats: Oatmeal is one of the most effective ways to lose weight and is one of the healthiest grains. Oats are gluten-free whole grains filled with dietary fibres, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The typical way to lose weight is by feeding on foods that can keep you full for an extended period, and you don't feel the urge to snack. Oats are high in lean protein that helps you in just the same manner and is a versatile grain, and you can choose to eat it for breakfast and at night.

Berries: Berries including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to keep you healthy. Berries are also high in water content. Smoothies made of these berries aren't just a delight for your taste buds but an incredible way to cut your belly weight. The fruit's dietary fibres, vitamin C, and potassium help flatten your stomach. In addition, strawberries and raspberries are the highest in fibre content.

Popcorn: Do you know that popcorn is the healthiest snack of all? Popcorns are high in fibre and surprisingly low in calories and make you feel fuller than the rest of the snacks like potato chips that you usually opt for. Popcorns are also low in energy density which helps in weight loss. Additionally, popcorn is a whole grain that is an excellent aid in cutting down weight. While chewing popcorn, you also involve your jaw in exercising.

Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese is a highly versatile food item that's rich in protein and calcium, which help in getting rid of visceral fat. Cottage cheese can also be paired with tropical fruits such as pineapple or papaya, making a healthy and tasty snack. Cottage cheese also increases metabolism and is low in carbs and fat.

