With the coronavirus cases rising in an alarming rate in India as well, people in the country are strictly advised to stay at home. Social distancing is the need of the hour to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While you quarantine yourself at home, your weight loss goal may take a back seat. Eating healthy is the best way to stay fit and boost your immune system. Here are some healthy and delicious lunch recipes that can help you lose weight –

Tuna-Avocado Sandwich

With just 350 calories, this is an easy, quick healthy lunch idea. Avocados are an excellent food doe weight loss. They are burned at a higher rate than other types of fats. Eating avocadoes can also reduce appetite and decrease the desire to eat after a meal. Simply take two slices of brown bread. Mix avocado and tuna, with a few drops of lemon juice. Then stack tomato, lettuce, onion, and avocado and tuna mixture on bread. Your healthy weight loss lunch is ready!

Tofu Salad

Almonds are great for a healthy and slim gut: Studies have revealed that eating 1.5 ounces of almonds a day can help reduce belly fat and waist circumference. First whisk soy sauce, almond butter, and garlic. Take thinly sliced tofu and snow peas in a bowl. Toss with the soy sauce mixture. Now top with sesame seeds and crispbread crackers and serve. This recipe has only 330 calories.

Salmon Avocado ‘Sushi’

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fats that boosts the production of a compound that repairs damaged cells and helps control inflammation.

Ingredients required: thinly sliced avocado and smoked salmon, cooked rice noodles, papaya (thinly sliced), chopped scallions, 2 sheets nori seaweed, and lime wedge. Lay all the fillings on nori sheets and roll up the way as you do while making sushi. Cut the roll into normal Shushi size pieces. Season it with lime juice, and sprinkle with some salt and pepper to taste. Now savour your delicious weight-loss lunch.

Spicy Chicken Salad

For this recipe, you need roasted skinless chicken breast (cubed), fresh lemon juice, Dijon mustard, jalapeno (diced) medium celery stalk (chopped), black pepper, and baby spinach. First combine the first six ingredients. Then lay the mixture on a bed of spinach. Yes, that’s all. Enjoy your delicious meal.