Trying to lose weight after 60 can be a challenge. As we become older, it is more difficult to give in to temptations and yet not be worried about gaining inches and kilos. This is because, as we age, our metabolism slows down and our body refuses to burn as many calories as it used to when we were in our twenties or thirties or even our forties. But weight loss is not impossible for an elderly person and with a few dietary and lifestyle changes, an elderly person can attain his or her ideal weight. All you need is motivation and a little discipline.

Obesity and health

Obesity in the elderly has been linked to many health issues including memory problems. According to another research, by the Indiana University Center for Aging Research, memory training provided only one-third the benefit to older adults with obesity as compared to the benefit it provided to the adults without obesity. There is growing evidence to show that there is a link between obesity and brain function. Imaging studies report that obesity is associated with more rapid loss of hippocampal volume.

However. there are very few studies that look into the benefits of weight loss in elderly people. A research from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center found that older, overweight and obese adults who participated in a physical activity and weight loss programme had improved body composition, lower cardiovascular disease risk and improved mobility. The findings of the study reveal that the magnitude of weight loss has direct correlation with improved risk factors for cardiovascular and metabolic disease. The improvement was primarily influenced by fat loss.

It goes without saying that being overweight can cause many problems in the elderly, reduced mobility, diabetes, hypertension and joint pain being only a few to name. But don’t despair. With slight changes in lifestyle and diet, you can always aim for and attain your ideal weight. Here, we share a few weight loss tips for people on the wrong side of 60.

Do cardio and strength training workouts

It is difficult to think of exercising when you have a stiff back or achy joints, a common issue if you are 60 or above. But it is necessary if you want to lose weight. Cardio exercises and walking are a great start for older adults new to any kind of exercise regime. According to a collaborative study by the University of Kalmar, women above 60 should walk at least 8000 to 10,000 steps a day and men should aim for 11000 steps per day to stay fit. This study involved 14 researchers from the US, Australia, Canada, France and Sweden.

But this is not enough to help them attain their goals. They usually ignore strength training or resistance training. This form of exercise uses weights to strengthen and build muscle, tendons, ligaments and bones. It is important because, as we age, we lose muscle mass due to our slowing metabolism. This, in turn, contributes to an even slower metabolism, the greatest enemy of weight loss.

Watch your diet

Once you hit 60, you should watch your diet and, in fact, change it completely if you have to. If you are serious about your weight loss, you have to cut back on carbs, salt and sugar. Add more fruits and vegetables, nuts and grains to your diet. Vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers have high water content and are great for weight loss. Following the same logic, water-rich fruits like watercress, papaya, watermelon and apples help in weight loss. It is also important to add protein to your diet as it gives you a sense of satiety for a longer period of time. This will keep your hunger pangs at bay. Keep a watch on portion size and have regular meals.

Say yes to smoothies and juices

Smoothies are packed with nutrients and are delicious substitutes to mid-meal snacks. In fact, smoothies can also be used as substitutes for meals. They satiate our hunger and provide the required nutrition minus the calories, a necessity for weight loss. Older people can opt for banana-based smoothies packed with potassium, fibre and vitamin B6. Vegetable smoothies that use carrots and yogurt also provide all the essential nutrients. But if you are diabetic or have any health condition that has dietary restrictions, please consult your doctor before starting any new diet.

Get out more

Getting out more and moving around helps in weight loss. But getting out during the day is better because you can get your dose of vitamin D from sunshine too. This vitamin regulates the hormone leptin, which is responsible for hunger signals. Deficiency of vitamin D adversely affects leptin and this causes people to overeat. According to a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the Journal of Women’s Health, older women with Vitamin D deficiency gained more weight than those with sufficient levels of the vitamin.

Adopt yoga

Being overweight in old age can affect your mobility, depleting your health conditions and quality of life. It also increases your risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Regular yoga practice is associated with flexibility and mindful eating. People who eat mindfully are less likely to be obese, according to researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. A daily yoga session is a relaxing way of keeping the extra weight off. Stress is said to cause weight gain and yoga is known to reduce stress and calm the mind.

Drink enough water

As we get older, we tend to drink less water. This is because the hypothalamus, which controls our hunger and thirst, becomes desensitized. Often, we misinterpret our thirst for hunger and overeat. This leads to weight gain. Hence, it is important to stay hydrated and increase our water intake. You can can also include juices in your daily diet to supplement your water intake.