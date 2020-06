Planks are an awesome core-strengthening exercise. Use them to build 6-pack abs to go with your toned back.

Whether you are a guy or a girl, back bulges are something which looks unpleasant. Stubborn fat like this clings to certain areas of the body and holds up resistance against our best fat-loss efforts. However, when it comes to the upper body, it is relatively easier to lose the fat at your back and around shoulders than other areas. The best way to tone your muscles at the back is by focusing on overall weight reduction floor exercises like, push-ups, planks, and more. Adopt these 5 effective workouts and get rid of that stubborn back fat in no time!

TYIs

TYIs are excellent for improving overall posture while strengthening the back and core. Perform TYIs by lying face down on a bench or floor. If this exercise becomes too easy, grab a couple of light dumbbells and try it again.

How to

Engage your back muscles and lift your chest up.

Move your arms up to form a “T”.

Slowly move them into a “Y”.

Slowly move them into an “I”.

Repeat 5-12 times.

Push-Ups

Push-ups do a great job at strengthening your chest and revealing your new streamlined back! Start with modified push-ups from your knees. If you can perform 20 reps with good form, switch to normal push-ups from your feet with straight legs.

How to

Slowly lower your chest to the ground, focus on engaging your back muscles.

Push back up to the top position.

Repeat for 10-20 repetitions.

Bridges

Bridges will cultivate a well-shaped bum and work your back-stabilizing muscles simultaneously.

How to

Start by lying on your back.

Bring your knees up to a 90-degree angle.

With your feet flat on the floor, lift your buttocks up until your back is in a straight line.

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds, then slowly lower yourself to the ground.

Repeat this movement 10-20 times before completing a set.

Straight-arm planks

Planks are an awesome core-strengthening exercise. Use them to build 6-pack abs to go with your toned back.

How to

Start with your arms straight towards the floor.

Lift and hold your body as straight as possible.

Hold this position for 15-60 seconds then rest.

Perform this static hold3 times in total.

Plank with lateral arm raise

Moving your limbs away from your core makes this exercise apt not just for back fat and but for abs and balance challenge, too.

Start in a straight-arm plank with hands below and in line with shoulders, feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

Keeping hips as still as possible, lift one arm up to shoulder height.

Return to center, then lift the other arm to shoulder height. (Draw belly button up and in and keep your body centered.)

Back and booty blasters

While this workout focuses on your glutes, hamstrings, and inner thighs, it’s also a great at-home back exercise.