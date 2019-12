Are you chubby or overweight? Envy celebrities who flaunt toned bodies in skin-tight dresses?

If you are overweight, no doubt, you will feel more uncomfortable when you are being surrounded by skinny people. Every woman wants to look slim and stunning, but not everyone is gifted with the perfect body.

Would not it be amazing, if we could lose 10 to 20 pounds in a week. But losing that much of weight so fast is both unrealistic and unhealthy. And it takes time to lose weight if you choose the healthy way.

The obsession to lose weight faster may influence some people to adopt dangerous methods, which may end up causing long-term damage to their body.

When not spotted and stopped, these obsessions will give rise to a number of problems that can prove to be detrimental in the long run. You should avoid adopting dangerous weight loss tactics to protect your body from long-term damage. Instead adopt healthy alternatives that take time but have lasting effects.

From smoking to lose weight, starving, eating disorders, distorted body image and even over-training, here are five very real weight loss traps you shouldn’t get stuck in.

Smoking To Lose Weight

Cigarette smoking is infamous for its association with cancer-related diseases, and yet, it is famous for its appetite suppressing qualities. In fact, many women prescribe to the caffeine and nicotine school of thought when they’re on a weight loss plan, simply to curb their impulse cravings and sustain their energy through the day, sans the food.

The truth is, smoking is the absolute worst for those on an exercise plan, as it can seriously hinder your stamina, affect your breathing, and prevent a thorough flow of oxygen through the body.

Starving Or Skipping Meals To Lose Weight

A recent study suggested eating less, but eating more often was the key to losing weight. And now, a research paper published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry reiterates the theory, with one added fact—skipping meals in order to lose weight has shown to increase belly fat.

The fact is, eating too little makes you gain weight instead, and if you’re trying to create a calorie-deficit by foregoing a meal altogether, you’re not only losing lean muscle mass and skin tone, but you’re also making your mid-section susceptible to accumulating and storing body fat.

Distorted Body Image

If you’re an ardent E! News fan, chances are you’re well-versed with the latest celebrity hairdos, wardrobes, skincare regimes and fitness routines. And when it’s not television, following various celebrities on social media can trigger a kind of unrest in the minds of young women. It may spark ridiculous notions of their not-so-perfect bodies, and how they should look.

Despite the rising number of celebrities joining the fight to promote positive body image, and curb body shaming, a number of beauty and fashion magazines still choose to Photoshop and airbrush images of models. This is because physical attractiveness is key to getting you noticed, or giving you whatever you want.

Overtraining

The fact that life today is rather fast-paced, there’s a good chance you’re spending hours at the gym in the hopes that you can accelerate your weight loss. Overtraining, quite like starving or skipping meals, will only undo all your progress. You muscles must tear in order to rebuild. But you also need to rest them sufficiently so that they function at full potential. Overtraining can lead to injury, which will most definitely mean a longer sabbatical from exercise.

Eating Disorders

With body image distortion on the rise, celebrities are coming forward with their own personal experiences to inspire a better lifestyle and instill confidence among their generation.

The Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale too, has now gone on record with Cosmopolitan, saying “I’ve never really talked about this, but I would go days without eating. Or maybe I’d have some fruit and then go to the gym for three hours. I knew I had a problem…It was a gradual process, but I changed myself”. These internet-gained diet advice can lead to bulimia, anorexia and other disorders that are really difficult to come out of.

This article is sourced from zliving.com