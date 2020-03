Many people think that dry fruits are fattening because they are loaded with sugar. This makes people on weight loss journey avoid eating dried fruits. But it’s not completely true. Dietitians say, some dry fruits are actually excellent weight-loss snacks. If you stick to the right portion and kind, dried fruits can help you meet your nutrient requirement and control your weight.

The question is now – How to choose the right portion and kind?

Here’s what you need to know- When fruit is dried the portion shrinks by about ¾, but the nutrients will remain the same. For example, one cup of grapes will make a quarter cup of raisins. So, taking resins about the size of a golf ball will give you the equivalent of a serving of fresh fruit. To control the portion, combine the dried fruit serving with other healthy foods.

However, always read the ingredient list when you buy dried fruits from the market. Some dried fruits are sweetened with added sugar. Choose the ones that are simply dried or dehydrated with no additives or preservatives.

Dried fruits for weight control

Eating more servings of fruits is linked to lower weight. But not many adults eat the recommended two servings of fruit a day. Here dried fruits can help fill the gap, especially since it’s portable and you can have them in different ways. You can add dry fruits in your protein bars or add them in your salads, curries, bread, etc.

Moreover, dried fruit is also an excellent source of antioxidants, which are associated with lower body weight, less body fat, and less belly fat. Experts say dry fruit has more fibre than fresh fruits. What’s more, many vitamins and minerals present in fruits are more concentrated when they are dried.

Studies have also revealed that eating nuts regularly may even help prevent weight gain in the long run and prevent the risk of obesity. Some dry fruits that are best to lose weight include raisins, almond, pistachios, dates, walnuts.

Take away: Dry fruits won’t make you fat. But consume them in moderation if you are on a strict weight loss diet.