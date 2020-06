Your gym session and swimming classes are not likely to start anytime soon, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many state governments have allowed parks to open with certain restrictions so that people can start resuming their morning and evening walk/jogging. But here comes another problem – the rains. Although rains offer the much-needed respite from the scorching heat, it has created a big problem for those who love exercising outside. But don’t let the monsoon dampen your weight loss goals. Here are few best indoor exercises to burn fat without equipment. Also Read - Easy floor workouts to lose stubborn back fat at home

PLANK

This simple-looking exercise can do wonders for building up your core muscles and upper-body strength. It also helps in stabilizing the spine and pelvis, which in turn helps improve posture and prevent back pain. It is also a great indoor exercise to burn belly fat. Do you know that plank burns more calories than crunches? Yes, it is true as plank works more muscles. For a beginner, experts recommend holding the position for 30 seconds and adding an additional 10 seconds every day. To spice things up, you can try a side plank. Also Read - Lose weight as you cook: 5 kitchen exercises to shed those extra kilos

SQUATS & LUNGES

Squatting works out most of the muscles of your butt, hips, and thighs – the areas where most stubborn fats accumulate. Lunges also target all the major muscles of your lower body. Basically this form of indoor exercise helps strengthen and tone the upper thigh. It can also improve your balance. You can even perform walking lunges while going from one room to another. If you want to make more challenging, hold weights in your hands while doing the lunges. Also Read - 5-min workout routine to lose weight from your lower body

STAIR CLIMBING

If you have stairs at your home, then you have the best prop to burn those stubborn fats. Walking up and down the stairs (at home or in your apartment building) could be a good cardio workout. Not only stair climbing can help shed those extra kilos, but also keep your body active and healthy. Walking up the stairs can strengthen your muscle which in turn helps in fat loss. Remember the more muscle mass you have, the faster your metabolism is. Experts say one hour of this indoor exercise can burn approximately 1000 calories. If you’re a beginner, start with 10-minute sessions three times per week and gradually build up to more time as your endurance increases. You can also spice things up by adding exercises like a step aerobic workout, jumping jacks or pushups in between.

DANCING

If you don’t like exercising but want to lose weight, just shake your legs. Dancing is fun, right? But is also an excellent way to burn calories as well as boost your mental health. You can burn anywhere from 250 to 500 calories per hour dancing, depending on how hard you work, the type of dance, and the number of breaks you take. According to experts, dancing can also improve memory and sharpen your focus. So what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite upbeat songs and start moving your body. You may start with a short 20-minute or so session, then gradually increase the time.