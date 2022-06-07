Don’t Ignore Belly Fat: It Is A Better Indicator Of Heart Diseases Than Body Weight

Where your fat is accumulated in the body might be a better indicator of cardiovascular diseases, finds a study. Here's how to reduce that risk by fixing the problem.

Abdominal fat or belly fat is something many people are struggling with and constantly trying to lose. Also, stubborn belly fat is known as a factor that damages your health. In fact, studies have shown that belly fat is a predictor of cardiovascular diseases. While many people think that their weight has a lot to do with increased heart disease risk, but a new study published in the European Heart Journal has found that heart disease risk has little to do with overall weight.

Still confused, keep reading on!

Where You Carry Weight Is More Important Than How Much You Weigh

The study showed that belly fat is a better indicator of cardiovascular disease risk than your overall weight. According to the study, neither body fat percentage nor fat mass was connected to an elevated risk of heart disease in over 2,500 postmenopausal women over the course of nearly 20 years. However, they discovered that women with the highest percentages of belly fat and the lowest percentages of leg fat had a three-fold higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those with more leg fat and less fat buildup around their waist.

In short, reducing belly fat may help you reduce the risk of developing heart diseases.

Ways To Reduce Belly Fat

The first step towards a healthy heart is a healthy weight. Reducing belly fat might feel like a task in the beginning, but the constant effort will take you closer to your journey. Here are some ways to help you on your journey to lose belly fat:

Eat the right foods

There's no doubt that diet plays a vital role in reducing fat. What you eat is very important to lose weight. You should include foods high in soluble fibre, healthy fat, protein, omega-3 fats (fatty fish), and probiotics.

Avoid certain foods

There are certain foods that you should avoid if you want to lose belly fat. Certain foods rich in trans fat have been linked to weight gain, so you should avoid these. Don't drink too much alcohol, avoid sugary foods, cut back on carbs, and avoid too much salt in your diet.

Sleep is important

Did you know lack of sleep can trigger problems like unnecessary weight gain? Several studies have linked sleep deprivation with a higher risk of weight gain. If you want to reduce weight and improve your health, getting enough good sleep should be one of your top goals.

Combine cardio and resistance training

Many people get confused when it comes to the best exercise to lose weight. Well, there isn't one but a combination of two. Experts recommend combining cardio and weightlifting to lose weight and preserve and gain muscle mass. Combining the two can be an important weight loss strategy that may help reduce belly fat.

Change your lifestyle

All of the things mentioned above should be a part of your lifestyle and not a temporary change. Losing weight from any part of your body is impossible unless you make some permanent changes when it comes to daily habits and lifestyle.