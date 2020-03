Weighing yourself regularly can make you aware of your progress and encourage weight control behaviours. ©Shutterstock

Most people, estimates suggest around 80 percent, who lose weight end up gaining it back. It’s disheartening when the weight that you have worked so hard to lose start coming back. Often, this makes people to give up their weight loss goals.

Extreme calorie restriction, unrealistic expectations, and lack of sustainable habits are some of the common reasons why people regain weight. So, don’t give up yet. Below are 5 strategies to help you maintain your hard-won weight loss.

Exercise regularly

Doing at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity a day after losing weight may help you maintain your weight. Regular exercise can help burn off some extra calories and boosts your metabolism.

Eat breakfast everyday

People who eat breakfast every day tend to have healthier habits overall, such as exercising more and eating healthy diet. Studies also suggest that breakfast eaters are very successful at maintaining weight loss.

Include more protein in your diet

Eating a lot of protein can help reduce appetite and promote fullness. Protein is also known to reduce levels of hormones that increase hunger. This may help reduce your calorie intake, which is an important factor in weight maintenance.

Monitor your weight regularly

Weighing yourself regularly can make you aware of your progress and encourage weight control behaviours. Studies have shown that those who monitor their weight frequently also tend to eat fewer calories throughout the day, which is helpful for maintaining weight loss.

Limit your carb intake

Pay attention to the types and amounts of carbs you eat. Limit intake of refined carbs, such as white bread, white pasta and fruit juices. These foods are low in fibre, which is necessary to promote fullness. Eating too many refined carbs can hamper your weight maintenance goals.

Do some type of resistance training

Weight loss may lead to lose of muscle mass, which can lower your metabolism. Fitness experts suggest doing some type of resistance training, weightlifting, to prevent muscle loss and improve your metabolic rate.