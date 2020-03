Decided to go on diet to lose weight? But you will find so many diet trends on the internet, which can baffle you. Despite going on a diet, many fail to achieve their weight loss goal. One main reason for this is ‘picking the wrong diet trend.’

Now the question is how to decide the right diet trend for you? Dietitians say the best diet is the one you can maintain. Choose the one which you can stick to it for longer than three months without feeling restricted. Below we have listed some of the most popular diet trends, so that you can decide the best one for yourself.

Mediterranean Diet

This is one diet that gets a lot of hype. The Mediterranean diet focuses on vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, beans and whole grains. Most meals are built around these plant-based foods. However, it includes moderate amounts of dairy, poultry, eggs and seafood. Unlike typical Western diet, red meat is eaten only occasionally in the Mediterranean diet. The best about this diet is that it places nothing completely off-limits.

Plant-Based Diet

The name may frighten you if you’re a non-vegetarian. Plant based-diet is a diet consisting mostly or entirely of foods derived from plants. But it is not necessarily vegetarian. This diet still allows you to have a bit of meat on the side while focusing on loading up on plants. The diet emphasises on heart-healthy, minimally processed items including beans, fruits, nuts, vegetables, seeds, legumes healthy oils, and whole grains.

Vegan

If you are on a vegan diet, you have to abstain from all animal products, including eggs and honey. Yes, this diet is restrictive. However, you need supplements when following a vegan diet. While you absolutely get enough protein on a vegan diet, vitamin B12 can only be found in animal-based foods. So, you may need supplements to get this nutrient.

The Ketogenic Diet

The ketogenic diet is a very low-carb, high-fat diet. It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with fat. This puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis, which makes it burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. It can result in impressive weight loss, but many find it very difficult to follow.