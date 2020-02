The recently concluded Lakme Fashion week saw Kareena Kapoor in a sizzling avatar. She set the ramp on fire in designer Amit Aggarwal’s creations. The best was the finale night when she walked the ramp in an off-shoulder emerald green gown. The Bollywood star had her hair styled in a sleek bun and she let her smokey eyes do all the talking. Kareena, who started off as a size zero actress had put on a lot of weight after her delivery. But now she is back on track and is looking as irresistible as ever.

Besides a rigorous exercise regime, her diet also played an important role in this transformation. Kareena is a self-confessed foodie. She unabashedly loves her parathas and desi ghee. Yes, we know most weightwatchers will probably roll their eyes at this. But the amazing new look that the actress is currently flaunting proves that you can enjoy your food and lose weight too.

KAREENA KAPOOR’S DIET PLAN

This Bollywood actor gives a holistic twist to the whole idea of dieting to lose weight. And, skipping meals is a big ‘no’ for her. But to get rid of all the extra kilos that she gained post-delivery, she followed nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s 8-meals a day strategy.

Let us see what her meals look like.

Early morning

First thing in the morning, instead of bed tea, Diwekar recommended soaked black raisins with kesar.

Breakfast

One parantha, can be stuffed with seasonal vegetables, with a chutney of choice. A dollop of ghee on top and you have the perfect combination of carbs, fibre, fat and protein.

Post breakfast

A glass of hydrating coconut water with a pinch of basil seeds.

Lunch

Curd rice and one papad. This promotes digestive health and is good for weight loss.

Post lunch

Walnut and organic cheese for a blast of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fibre, calcium and iron.

Evening snack

Banana milkshake to curb cravings and banish hunger pangs.

Dinner

Khichdi and curd or vegetable pulao. A perfect diet food, this is light on the stomach and help you sleep better.

Bedtime

This is two hours after dinner. A cup of warm milk or a banana shake. But this is only if you feel hungry. Otherwise, give it a miss.