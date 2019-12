You have been on a diet for a long, yet you are not able to lose much weight? You may probably be making some common weight loss diet mistakes. Your probable diet mistakes 2019 – It is likely that even when you’re on a diet, you may be eating a lot more calories than you think.

In a bid to lose weight you may think of going on an extreme diet. Don’t do that. Instead, we suggest you should review your everyday habits, and make healthy changes. Dieting can actually heighten food cravings and hamper your weight loss goals.

So, make your weight loss journey more effective in the year 2020 by making the right food choices. Also avoid these 5 diet mistakes.

Rapid eating

Eat slow and chew more. This is one of the simplest ways to lose weight. You need to chew your food thoroughly before swallowing. But many of us eat like we are taking part in an eating completion; our hectic schedules may make us follow this unhealthy habit. And this could be one of your weight loss diet mistakes in 2019. But stop from now.

Eating slowly helps you eat less, increase fullness hormones, decrease calorie intake and promotes thorough chewing.

Skipping Meals

You may think skipping meals an easy way to eat less. But you are wrong. In fact, skipping meals make you eat more later. While dieting, you may have felt craving for chips or cookies. This may happen when forget to eat lunch or skip breakfast.

Correct this mistake. Studies found that breakfast skippers weigh more than breakfast eaters. You need to eat three meals a day. When you skip a meal, you may end up eating more calories during the day.

Eat even when you are not hungry

You see food, and you run towards it. According to researchers, our visual hunger is causing us to eat whenever we see food even if our body isn’t in need of calories. This means our “I’m hungry” hormones increases naturally upon sight of food. The solution – stay away from foods after meals, don’t stock unhealthy foods in your fridge or cupboard.

Eat dinner too late

Delaying your dinner time may lead to trouble in falling asleep. This is because your body would be busy working to digest that heavy meal.

Poor sleep may increase levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin the next day, which can cause you to overeat. Studies have also shown that sleep deprivation, cause our brains to respond more strongly to junk food.

You are not drinking enough water

Lack of water can also hamper you weight loss efforts. Water helps boost your metabolism, cleanse your body of waste, and acts as an appetite suppressant.

Drinking water will not only help you keep hydrated, but it also makes your stomach feel full and battle the feeling of hunger.

Also, drinking plenty of water will help your body stop retaining water, and help lose those extra pounds of water weight.