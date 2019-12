In a bid to lose weight quickly, many go the extra mile. They take up extreme workout program, go on drastic diet plans and resort to other unhealthy measures to lose the extra kilos.

But your weight loss obsession may take a toll on your health. Here are some common mistakes people make when trying to lose weight.

Swapping regular meals with liquids

You may consider replacing your regular meals with green juices and smoothies to lose weight faster. But these beverages may not be enough to meet your nutrient recommendations. Green juices lack fibre and protein, the key nutrients that could keep you full.

Moreover, smoothies may come loaded with sugar from juice, sweeteners, or too much fruit. Plus, addition of fat sources like nuts and seeds can make it high in calories.

Paying too much attention on the scale

Apart from the number on the scale, there are various factors that can determine your weight change such as fluid fluctuations and the quantity of food that remains in your system. This is your weight can fluctuate depending on how much food and liquid you consume.

If the number on the scale remain unchanged, it may be because you may be losing fat mass but holding on to water. In case you are working out, you are likely to gain muscle while losing fat.

Even if the scale number doesn’t change much, your waistline and your overall physical appearance may start changing you’re losing fat.

Eating too few calories

Reducing your calorie intake is required for weight loss. However, the calorie requirement may not be the same for all.

If your calorie count remains high despite your new diet plan, you may be eating too many foods that are healthy but also high in calories, such as nuts and cheese. Check your portion sizes to maintain the balance.

On the other hand, decreasing your calorie intake too much can damage your body. Going on very low-calorie diet (less than 1,000 calories per day) can lead to muscle loss and significantly slow down metabolism.

Over-exercising

Exercising helps boost fat loss and increases your metabolism. However, over-exercising can also lead to health problems. Excessive exercise may lead to severe stress. Too much exercise can also lead to injuries, exhaustion, depression, and cause lasting physical harm. Studies say thirty minutes a day of moderate physical activity is enough to help prevent diseases like diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

Lack of protein in the diet

Protein is extremely important if you’re trying to lose weight. Eating enough protein can help reduce appetite, increase feelings of fullness, decrease calorie intake, increase metabolic rate and protect muscle mass during weight loss.

So, if you are on a weight lose journey, make sure you have a high-protein food in your meals.