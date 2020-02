People with long working hours are often too tired to think and plan for healthy dinners. @Shutterstock

Dinner is an often-overlooked meal for most people. This is especially true for working people. People with long working hours are often too tired to think and plan for healthy dinners. Most of the time, they end up ordering food from outside, knowing that this is unhealthy. But lack of time is a real thing. This is precisely why we present a few recipes that are easy to cook and healthy too. Besides, these are light dishes and you will also have fun preparing them. And, the best thing about these recipes are that it each of these dishes are low in calorie and it will fit in perfectly with your weight loss plans.

Grilled chicken with corn salad

What you need:

4 boneless, skinless chicken-breasts

2 limes, halved

4 ears of corn

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tbsp. chopped green olives

Half a cup of Manchego cheese, finely grated

1 1/2 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

What to do:

Marinade the chicken breasts in salt and pepper for half an hour. Grill on medium-high for 5 to 6 minutes on either side. Separately grill the cobs of corn. Take the corn from the cob in a bowl, add the lime juice, cilantro, green olives, Manchego cheese and salt and pepper. Put the chicken on a plate and top with a generous serving of corn and drizzle with a mixture of olive oil and smoked paprika.

Rhubarb and Citrus Salad with Black Pepper Vinaigrette

What you need:

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

3 stalks rhubarb, trimmed and cut into 1-in. pieces

1/4 c. olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

2 oranges

3 oz. baby spinach (about 4 c.)

2 bunches of watercress with the stems removed

1/4 c. toasted pistachios, chopped

1 oz. ricotta salata, shaved

What to do:

In small bowl, mix honey and vinegar and add rhubarb. Let it stand for 5 minutes and then add olive oil, salt and 2 coarsely ground pepper to taste. Cut oranges into thin slices and mix it with spinach and watercress. Place the orange mixture in plates and top with rhubarb and dressing.